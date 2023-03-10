Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WPL 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Delhi Capitals will aim to return to winning ways when they take the field against Gujarat Giants on Saturday. The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will be played at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Delhi had kicked off their WPL 2023 campaign on a promising note after recording two back-to-back wins. In their third match of the season, the Meg Lanning-led side had to suffer a crushing eight-wicket defeat at the hands of mighty Mumbai Indians. Only three Delhi players- skipper Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav, could reach the double-digit mark against Mumbai in that fixture. The Delhi team management will be wary of their poor batting performance ahead of their next clash.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have secured one win after playing three games. The Sneh Rana-led side currently find themselves at the fourth spot on the WPL points table.

Ahead of Saturday’s WPL match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals; here is all you need to know:

What date WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will take place on March 11, Saturday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL match?

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL match?

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Possible Starting XI:

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Sushma Varma (wk), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

