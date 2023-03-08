GG vs RCB Highlights: Gujarat Giants Beat RCB by 11 Runs to Open Account in WPL

Written By: Vineet Ramakrishnan
Women’s Premier League 2023 Live Updates: Annabel Sutherland with the final over and she has 23 runs to defend. She starts off well with the wicket of Poonam Khemnar. Couple of singles next two balls, and that’s game for Gujarat Titans. SIX from Shreyanka Patil but little too late in the game. Gujarat Giants beat RCB by 11 runs. First win for Gujarat, third straight loss for RCB. Heather Knight remains unbeaten on 30 off 11. 3 wickets for Ash Gardner. 67 for Harleen Deol and 65 for Sophia Dunkley
9 runs off the Ash Gardner over with Heather Knight smoking a SIX off the final ball. Equation down to 24 off 6 balls. A task too much for RCB you would say?
Kanika Ahuja gets two fours of Sneh Rana’s final over – 11 runs off it. RCB need 33 runs in 12 balls. RCB 169/4 in 18
Annabel Sutherland came back for her third over and even though she got the big wicket of Sophie Devine for 66 off 45 balls. Heather Knight managed to to hit three fours in the over. Couple of wides from Sutherland and 3 extra runs mean, 23 runs were taken off the over. RCB 158/4 in 17
Ash Gardner does the trick again! She removes the dangerous Richa Ghosh and Gujarat Giants seems to have found a solution for the death over woes. Just keep Gardner’s overs handy!!! Heather Knight and Sophie Devine at the crease right now, but the run-rate is soaring at 12 rpo. RCB meed a move on
Sophie Devine muscles her way to RCB’s first-ever individual 50-plus score in the WPL. He hits Kim Garth for two fours in the over. Devine is joined by hard-hitting Richa Ghosh in the middle. Game on for RCB and for Gujarat Giants. RCB 106/2 in 13
Mansi Joshi with the big wicket of Ellyse Perry. It was big over for RCB with Perry getting two back-to-back overs, but Joshi has the last laugh claiming Perry at the backward point. Perry goes for 32 off 25 balls. RCB 97/2 in 12
10 overs done, RCB 82/1, need 120 runs in 60 balls. Devine 36*, Perry 22* vs Gujarat Giants
Sneh Rana and Tanuja Kanwar with a couple of tidy overs now. 7 runs off the two overs. Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine will try to break the stranglehold.
Ash Gardner the game-changer again! She gets Smriti Mandhana for the 7th time. Mandhana looked flustered and went back to a length delivery trying muscle it over the in-field. Could not get full contact and a simple catch by Mansi Joshi at mid-on. Mandhana out for 18 off 14. RCB 54/1 in 5.2
Annabel Sutherland is into the attack and Sophie Devine has found her range. Three fours off the first three deliveries. 14 runs off the over. RCB 54/0 in 5
Ashleigh Gardner into the attack and Sophie Devine greets her with a fierce cut for FOUR. Mandhana on strike and Gardner has removed Mandhana 6 times in the past and she nearly has her the 7th time. Faolse shot from Mandhana and the ball lands agonising short of point fielder and then there is a run-out chance at the no striker’s end as well. Mandhana survives. A tidy over from Gardner. 7 runs off the over. RCB 40/0 in 4
Sophie Devine gets move on now after a slow start. She takes two back-to-back boundaries off Kim Garth. Gujarat Giants under the pump early in the run chase. Smriti Mandhana with the trademark drive through covers – a bit uppishly, but that’s the third FOUR off the over. RCB 33/0 in 3
Ledt-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar in to the attack and Smriti Mandhana has taken two fours off her. 11 runs off it and RCB are 20/0 in 2
Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine out in the middle. Kim Garth has the new ball and runs coming thick and fast for RCB. FOUR off leg-byes. 9 runs off the over. RCB 9/0 in 1
Good finish for Gujarat Giants as they go past the 200-run mark. But RCB did well to restrict GG to this total. At one point it looked GG may go beyond 220 , but RCB after some ordinary bowling came back well. But the stars of the match so far have been Sophia Dunkley – who registered the fastest fifty (18 balls) in WPL history and then Harleen Deol picked the momentum and scored 67 off 45 balls.
Renuka Thakur has something to cheer out. Just five runs off her final over and she adds a wicket as well. 2 wickets in the over for GG in fact, with a run-out added. RCB managing to pull things back in the back end. GG 192/6 in 19
Shreyanka Patil with the 18th over and she has been the best bowler on show for RCB. Another tidy over even though Sutherland manages to take a FOUR, still 6 runs off the over. GG 187/4 in 18
Harleen Deol has picked up the pace and how. And she tears into Ellyse Perry, Three back-to-back boundaries and what an acceleration this is from Deol. She picks up her maiden WPL fifty also en route. And Annabel Sutherland finishes the over with a massive SIX over cow corner. 20 runs off the over. GG 181/4 in 17
Heather Knight with the golden arm again! She removes Dayalan Hemalatha courtesy of a leading edge that is easily pouched by Renuka Singh Thakur at short third. Hemalartha goes for 16 off 7. GG 157/4 in 15.3 – Strategic timeout taken
Shreyanka Patil, right-arm off break, comes into the attack and tough job on her hands. A big run out chance missed by Renuka – Harleen would have been out by a mile had Thakur hit the stumps at the non-strikers’ end or could have easily tossed the ball to the bowler. Dunkley takes a SIX and FOUR , but she falls in the same over, caught at long-off. Big blow for GG. Dunkley goes for 65.
Smriti Mandhana goes back to Ellyse Perry and Sophia Dunkley smashes it wide of fine leg – another FOUR, but Perry does well to finish the over with just 5 runs. End of powerplay overs. GG 64/1 in 6. Dunkley 54* off 22; Harleen Deol 2* off 3
Gujarat Giants win toss and opt to bat first vs RCB – Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana won the toss and elected to bat first. Rana mentioned it is a used pitch hence the decision. They are unchanged. RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said she also wanted to bat first, but observed it is a flat deck
In the sixth match of the inaugural WPL, two winless teams – Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore – will clash at the Brabourne Stadium. Both have played two matches each but neither has tasted a win so far. Today presents them with a golden chance to gain some momentum. GG started the season with a crushing 143-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians and then UP Warriorz edged past with a thrilling three-wicket win. On the other hand, RCB lost to Delhi Capitals by 60 runs before being hammered by MI in their next fixture.
When will the match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?
The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on March 8.
Where will the match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?
The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Brabourne, Mumbai.
What time will the match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?
The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore?
The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore?
The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Full Squads
Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Georgia Wareham, Parunika Sisodia
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Asha Shobana, Dane van Niekerk
