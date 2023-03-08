CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home »Cricket Home » GG vs RCB Highlights: Gujarat Giants Beat RCB by 11 Runs to Open Account in WPL
Auto Refresh

GG vs RCB Highlights: Gujarat Giants Beat RCB by 11 Runs to Open Account in WPL

Gujarat Giants beat RCB by 11 runs. First win for Gujarat, third straight loss for RCB. Heather Knight remains unbeaten on 30 off 11. 3 wickets for Ash Gardner. 67 for Harleen Deol and 65 for Sophia Dunkley

Written By: Vineet Ramakrishnan

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 22:59 IST

Mumbai, India

wpl 2023 live, wpl 2023 live score, wpl 2023 live updates, wpl 2023 live cricket score, gg vs rcb live, gg vs rcb live score, gg vs rcb live news, gg vs rcb live cricket score, gg vs rcb live full score, cricket live
Follow Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live updates here. (WPL Photo)

Women’s Premier League 2023 Live Updates: Annabel Sutherland with the final over and she has 23 runs to defend. She starts off well with the wicket of Poonam Khemnar. Couple of singles next two balls, and that’s game for Gujarat Titans. SIX from Shreyanka Patil but little too late in the game. Gujarat Giants beat RCB by 11 runs. First win for Gujarat, third straight loss for RCB.  Heather Knight remains unbeaten on 30 off 11. 3 wickets for Ash Gardner. 67 for Harleen Deol and 65 for Sophia Dunkley

Sophie Devine muscles her way to RCB’s first-ever individual 50-plus score in the WPL. He hits Kim Garth for Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Mar 08, 2023 22:58 IST

Gujarat Giants Beat RCB by 11 runs

Annabel Sutherland with the final over and she has 23 runs to defend. She starts off well with the wicket of Poonam Khemnar. Couple of singles next two balls, and that’s game for Gujarat Titans. SIX from Shreyanka Patil but little too late in the game. Gujarat Giants beat RCB by 11 runs. First win for Gujarat, third straight loss for RCB.  Heather Knight remains unbeaten on 30 off 11. 3 wickets for Ash Gardner. 67 for Harleen Deol and 65 for Sophia Dunkley

Mar 08, 2023 22:51 IST

GG vs RCB Live Cricket Score WPL 2023 Updates

9 runs off the Ash Gardner over with Heather Knight smoking a SIX off the final ball. Equation down to 24 off 6 balls. A task too much for RCB you would say?

Mar 08, 2023 22:47 IST

GG vs RCB Live Cricket Score WPL 2023 Updates: RCB 169/4 in 18

Kanika Ahuja gets two fours of Sneh Rana’s final over – 11 runs off it. RCB need 33 runs in 12 balls. RCB 169/4 in 18 

Mar 08, 2023 22:44 IST

Devine Departs; But Knight Keeps RCB in th hunt - RCB 158/4 in 17

Annabel Sutherland came back for her third over and even though she got the big wicket of Sophie Devine for 66 off 45 balls. Heather Knight managed to to hit three fours in the over. Couple of wides from Sutherland and 3 extra runs mean, 23 runs were taken off the over. RCB 158/4 in 17 

Mar 08, 2023 22:33 IST

Ash Gardner does the trick again!

Ash Gardner does the trick again! She removes the dangerous Richa Ghosh and Gujarat Giants seems to have found a solution for the death over woes. Just keep Gardner’s overs handy!!! Heather Knight and Sophie Devine at the crease right now, but the run-rate is soaring at 12 rpo. RCB meed a move on

Mar 08, 2023 22:23 IST

50 for Sophie Devine - RCB 106/2 in 13

Sophie Devine muscles her way to RCB’s first-ever individual 50-plus score in the WPL. He hits Kim Garth for two fours in the over. Devine is joined by hard-hitting Richa Ghosh in the middle. Game on for RCB and for Gujarat Giants. RCB 106/2 in 13 

Mar 08, 2023 22:22 IST

RCB lose Ellyse Perry

Mansi Joshi with the big wicket of Ellyse Perry. It was big over for RCB with Perry getting two back-to-back overs, but Joshi has the last laugh claiming Perry at the backward point. Perry goes for 32 off 25 balls.  RCB 97/2 in 12 

Mar 08, 2023 22:07 IST

GG vs RCB Live Cricket Score WPL 2023 Updates: RCB 82/1, need 120 runs in 60 balls.

10 overs done, RCB 82/1, need 120 runs in 60 balls. Devine 36*, Perry 22* vs Gujarat Giants

Mar 08, 2023 21:56 IST

GG vs RCB Live Cricket Score WPL 2023 Updates

Sneh Rana and Tanuja Kanwar with a couple of tidy overs now. 7 runs off the two overs. Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine will try to break the stranglehold.

Mar 08, 2023 21:49 IST

WICKET! Smriti Mandhana falls to Ash Gardner for an incredible 7th time

Ash Gardner the game-changer again! She gets Smriti Mandhana for the 7th time. Mandhana looked flustered and went back to a length delivery trying muscle it over the in-field. Could not get full contact and a simple catch by Mansi Joshi at mid-on. Mandhana out for 18 off 14. RCB 54/1 in 5.2

Mar 08, 2023 21:44 IST

Sophie Devine Blasts off - RCB 54/0 in 5

Annabel Sutherland is into the attack and Sophie Devine has found her range. Three fours off the first three deliveries. 14 runs off the over. RCB 54/0 in 5 

Mar 08, 2023 21:40 IST

GG vs RCB Live Cricket Score WPL 2023 Updates: RCB 40/0 in 4

Ashleigh Gardner into the attack and Sophie Devine greets her with a fierce cut for FOUR. Mandhana on strike and Gardner has removed Mandhana 6 times in the past and she nearly has her the 7th time. Faolse shot from Mandhana and the ball lands agonising short of point fielder and then there is a run-out chance at the no striker’s end as well. Mandhana survives. A tidy over from Gardner.  7 runs off the over. RCB 40/0 in 4

Mar 08, 2023 21:35 IST

GG vs RCB Live Cricket Score WPL 2023 Updates: RCB 33/0 in 3

Sophie Devine gets move on now after a slow start. She takes two back-to-back boundaries off Kim Garth. Gujarat Giants under the pump early in the run chase. Smriti Mandhana with the trademark drive through covers – a bit uppishly, but that’s the third FOUR off the over.  RCB 33/0 in 3 

Mar 08, 2023 21:31 IST

GG vs RCB Live Cricket Score WPL 2023 Updates

Ledt-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar in to the attack and Smriti Mandhana has taken two fours off her.  11 runs off it and RCB are 20/0 in 2 

Mar 08, 2023 21:26 IST

And the RCB run chase is underway!

Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine out in the middle. Kim Garth has the new ball and runs coming thick and fast for RCB. FOUR off leg-byes. 9 runs off the over. RCB 9/0 in 1 

Mar 08, 2023 21:12 IST

Gujarat Giants finish with 201/7. Harleen Deol 67 (45), Sophia Dunkley 65 (68) vs RCB

Good finish for Gujarat Giants as they go past the 200-run mark. But RCB did well to restrict GG to this total. At one point it looked GG may go beyond 220 , but RCB after some ordinary bowling came back well. But the stars of the match so far have been Sophia Dunkley – who registered the fastest fifty (18 balls) in WPL history and then Harleen Deol picked the momentum and scored 67 off 45 balls.

Mar 08, 2023 21:06 IST

GG vs RCB Live Cricket Score WPL 2023 Updates: GG 192/6 in 19

Renuka Thakur has something to cheer out. Just five runs off her final over and she adds a wicket as well. 2 wickets in the over for GG in fact, with a run-out added. RCB managing to pull things back in the back end. GG 192/6 in 19 

Mar 08, 2023 21:05 IST

GG vs RCB Live Cricket Score WPL 2023 Updates:

Shreyanka Patil with the 18th over and she has been the best bowler on show for RCB. Another tidy over even though Sutherland manages to take a FOUR, still 6 runs off the over. GG 187/4 in 18 

Mar 08, 2023 20:53 IST

Fifty for Harleen Deol - GG 181/4 in 17

Harleen Deol has picked up the pace and how. And she tears into Ellyse Perry, Three back-to-back boundaries and what an acceleration this is from Deol. She picks up her maiden WPL fifty also en route. And Annabel Sutherland finishes the over with a  massive SIX over cow corner. 20 runs off the over. GG 181/4 in 17 

Mar 08, 2023 20:46 IST

GG vs RCB Live Cricket Score WPL 2023 Updates: Knight pegs things back

Heather Knight with the golden arm again! She removes Dayalan Hemalatha courtesy of a leading edge that is easily pouched by Renuka Singh Thakur at short third. Hemalartha goes for 16 off 7. GG 157/4 in 15.3 – Strategic timeout taken

Load More
Mar 08, 2023 22:58 IST

Gujarat Giants Beat RCB by 11 runs

Mar 08, 2023 22:44 IST

Devine Departs; But Knight Keeps RCB in th hunt - RCB 158/4 in 17

Mar 08, 2023 22:33 IST

Ash Gardner does the trick again!

Mar 08, 2023 22:23 IST

50 for Sophie Devine - RCB 106/2 in 13

Mar 08, 2023 22:22 IST

RCB lose Ellyse Perry

Mar 08, 2023 22:07 IST

GG vs RCB Live Cricket Score WPL 2023 Updates: RCB 82/1, need 120 runs in 60 balls.

Mar 08, 2023 21:49 IST

WICKET! Smriti Mandhana falls to Ash Gardner for an incredible 7th time

Mar 08, 2023 21:26 IST

And the RCB run chase is underway!

Mar 08, 2023 21:12 IST

Gujarat Giants finish with 201/7. Harleen Deol 67 (45), Sophia Dunkley 65 (68) vs RCB

Mar 08, 2023 20:53 IST

Fifty for Harleen Deol - GG 181/4 in 17

Mar 08, 2023 20:46 IST

GG vs RCB Live Cricket Score WPL 2023 Updates: Knight pegs things back

Mar 08, 2023 20:42 IST

Dayalan Hemalatha Picks up the mometum

Mar 08, 2023 20:38 IST

Heather Knight Removes Ash Gardner

Mar 08, 2023 20:11 IST

Sophia Dunkley Deaprts for 65

Mar 08, 2023 19:54 IST

Sophia Dunkey Registers Fastest WPL Fifty

Mar 08, 2023 19:44 IST

GG vs RCB Live Cricket Score WPL 2023 Updates: Schutt with the Wicket

Mar 08, 2023 19:10 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI):

Mar 08, 2023 19:08 IST

Gujarat Giants Playing XI

Mar 08, 2023 19:03 IST

TOSS: Gujarat Giants win toss and opt to bat first vs RCB

Read more

two fours in the over. Devine is joined by hard-hitting Richa Ghosh in the middle. Game on for RCB and for Gujarat Giants. RCB 106/2 in 13

Ash Gardner the game-changer again! She gets Smriti Mandhana for the 7th time. Mandhana looked flustered and went back to a length delivery trying muscle it over the in-field. Could not get full contact and a simple catch by Mansi Joshi at mid-on. Mandhana out for 18 off 14. RCB 54/1 in 5.2

Good finish for Gujarat Giants as they go past the 200-run mark. But RCB did well to restrict GG to this total. At one point it looked GG may go beyond 220 , but RCB after some ordinary bowling came back well. But the stars of the match so far have been Sophia Dunkley – who registered the fastest fifty (18 balls) in WPL history and then Harleen Deol picked the momentum and scored 67 off 45 balls.

Heather Knight with the golden arm again! She removes Dayalan Hemalatha courtesy of a leading edge that is easily pouched by Renuka Singh Thakur at short third. Hemalartha goes for 16 off 7. GG 157/4 in 15.3 – Strategic timeout taken

Shreyanka Patil, right-arm off break, comes into the attack and tough job on her hands. A big run out chance missed by Renuka – Harleen would have been out by a mile had Thakur hit the stumps at the non-strikers’ end or could have easily tossed the ball to the bowler. Dunkley takes a SIX and FOUR , but she falls in the same over, caught at long-off. Big blow for GG. Dunkley goes for 65.

Smriti Mandhana goes back to Ellyse Perry and Sophia Dunkley smashes it wide of fine leg – another FOUR, but Perry does well to finish the over with just 5 runs. End of powerplay overs. GG 64/1 in 6. Dunkley 54* off 22; Harleen Deol 2* off 3    

Gujarat Giants win toss and opt to bat first vs RCB – Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana won the toss and elected to bat first. Rana mentioned it is a used pitch hence the decision. They are unchanged. RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said she also wanted to bat first, but observed it is a flat deck

In the sixth match of the inaugural WPL, two winless teams – Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore – will clash at the Brabourne Stadium. Both have played two matches each but neither has tasted a win so far. Today presents them with a golden chance to gain some momentum. GG started the season with a crushing 143-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians and then UP Warriorz edged past with a thrilling three-wicket win. On the other hand, RCB lost to Delhi Capitals by 60 runs before being hammered by MI in their next fixture.

When will the match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on March 8.

Where will the match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Brabourne, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Full Squads

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Georgia Wareham, Parunika Sisodia

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Asha Shobana, Dane van Niekerk

Get the latest Cricket News here

TAGS