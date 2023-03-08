GG vs RCB Highlights: Gujarat Giants Beat RCB by 11 Runs to Open Account in WPL

Read more

two fours in the over. Devine is joined by hard-hitting Richa Ghosh in the middle. Game on for RCB and for Gujarat Giants. RCB 106/2 in 13

Ash Gardner the game-changer again! She gets Smriti Mandhana for the 7th time. Mandhana looked flustered and went back to a length delivery trying muscle it over the in-field. Could not get full contact and a simple catch by Mansi Joshi at mid-on. Mandhana out for 18 off 14. RCB 54/1 in 5.2

Good finish for Gujarat Giants as they go past the 200-run mark. But RCB did well to restrict GG to this total. At one point it looked GG may go beyond 220 , but RCB after some ordinary bowling came back well. But the stars of the match so far have been Sophia Dunkley – who registered the fastest fifty (18 balls) in WPL history and then Harleen Deol picked the momentum and scored 67 off 45 balls.

Heather Knight with the golden arm again! She removes Dayalan Hemalatha courtesy of a leading edge that is easily pouched by Renuka Singh Thakur at short third. Hemalartha goes for 16 off 7. GG 157/4 in 15.3 – Strategic timeout taken

Shreyanka Patil, right-arm off break, comes into the attack and tough job on her hands. A big run out chance missed by Renuka – Harleen would have been out by a mile had Thakur hit the stumps at the non-strikers’ end or could have easily tossed the ball to the bowler. Dunkley takes a SIX and FOUR , but she falls in the same over, caught at long-off. Big blow for GG. Dunkley goes for 65.

Smriti Mandhana goes back to Ellyse Perry and Sophia Dunkley smashes it wide of fine leg – another FOUR, but Perry does well to finish the over with just 5 runs. End of powerplay overs. GG 64/1 in 6. Dunkley 54* off 22; Harleen Deol 2* off 3

Gujarat Giants win toss and opt to bat first vs RCB – Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana won the toss and elected to bat first. Rana mentioned it is a used pitch hence the decision. They are unchanged. RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said she also wanted to bat first, but observed it is a flat deck

In the sixth match of the inaugural WPL, two winless teams – Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore – will clash at the Brabourne Stadium. Both have played two matches each but neither has tasted a win so far. Today presents them with a golden chance to gain some momentum. GG started the season with a crushing 143-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians and then UP Warriorz edged past with a thrilling three-wicket win. On the other hand, RCB lost to Delhi Capitals by 60 runs before being hammered by MI in their next fixture.

When will the match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on March 8.

Where will the match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Brabourne, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Full Squads

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Georgia Wareham, Parunika Sisodia

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Asha Shobana, Dane van Niekerk

Get the latest Cricket News here