'If Gujarat Titans Want Wickets...': Virender Sehwag Picks Trump Card for the Defending Champions in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1

Gujarat Titans have been head and shoulders above their competitors despite playing in what is just their second season after making debut last year. In IPL 2022, they surprised everyone by topping the league stage before becoming the champions and to prove that the performance wasn’t just a fluke, they have again qualified for the playoffs by finishing at the top of the points table in IPL 2023 as well.

GT boast of a well-balanced squad with proven match-winners and a captain in Hardik Pandya who continues to polish his reputation as a top leader. He may have not set the season on fire unlike last year but his captaincy remains spot on with the allrounder being repeatedly credited for creating a favourable dressing room atmosphere allowing for the players to perform at their level best.

Amon the world-class players at their disposal is a certain legspinner Rashid Khan who has been one of the most consistent performers in IPL ever since he made his league debut in 2017.

Earlier with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was a surprise when the franchise let go of him ahead of the mega auctions last year. GT drafted him into the squad for a whopping Rs 15 crore.

He finished with 19 wickets 16 matches last year as GT won title on debut.

So far in IPL 2023, Rashid has taken 24 wickets and is currently the joint-highest wicket taker alongside Mohammed Shami. He’s second in the purple cap race since Shami has a better economy rate.

Batting legend Virender Sehwag thinks Rashid will the trump card for GT captain Pandya, pointing out how when the team wants to break partnerships, they bring him into the attack.

“Rashid Khan is the trump card for Gujarat. If they want wickets, they bring him," Sehwag said on Star Sports. “And then the way Hardik has used Rashid, it is commendable. Rashid likes to break partnerships and now he has become the most successful bowler of this season on the basis of his excellent performance."

The first qualifier will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.