IPL 202: How Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans Steamrolled Their Way To Playoffs

With massive pressure of defending the Indian Premier League (IPL) title, Gujarat Titans kicked off this season’s campaign with a game against four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. Barring Lockie Ferguson, the Gujarat team management succeeded in retaining nearly all of key players ahead of this IPL 2023.

Hardik Pandya’s men got off to a flying start after winning their first two games of the ongoing season. They managed to carry forward their stellar run and emerged as the first side of this season’s IPL to qualify for the playoffs.

They ended the league stage with 20 points from 14 games. In the playoffs, Gujarat will face Chennai in the first Qualifier.

As Gujarat Titans are all set to feature in the playoffs for the second consecutive time this season, we take a look at their IPL 2023 journey.

In their first match of the season, Gujarat Titans clinched an emphatic five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. Gujarat claimed another convincing six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their next match.

Gujarat Titans’ first defeat came against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9. Kolkata, thanks to Rinku Singh’s exploits, sealed a memorable win in Ahmedabad. With 29 runs needed off the final over of the contest, Rinku walloped five sixes to earn an epic win for Kolkata.

Gujarat Titans returned to winning ways in their next game against Punjab Kings. Their momentum, however, did not last long. The Pandya-led side had to face a three-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals next.

Two defeats within the span of a week may have come as shocked to the Titans but the IPL 2022 winners scripted a resounding comeback by winning three games in a row.

Gujarat Titans’ lowest point of the season was probably when they faced a five-run defeat at the hands of a struggling Delhi Capitals side. Gujarat, thanks to their tenacious mind-set, shrugged off the defeat and won their next two games.

Their two-match winning run was halted by Mumbai Indians on May 12. But by then Gujarat’s qualification for the playoffs was just a matter of time.

In their next match, Gujarat Titans got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs to book their berth in the playoffs. Gujarat ended their IPL 2023 league stage campaign with a thrilling six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.