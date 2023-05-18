Gujarat Titans Keep Fans Guessing With AI-Generated Childhood Avatars of Their Players

With nine wins in 13 matches, Gujarat Titans currently sit atop the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table. Gujarat exhibited a terrific brand of cricket to become the first team in this season’s IPL to qualify for the playoffs. But it is not only Gujarat’s sensational gameplay which has enthralled cricket fans. The Gujarat-based franchise seems to have now taken the internet by storm with one of its latest posts. The defending IPL champions came up with an innovative idea to share AI-generated childhood photos of their cricketers on Twitter. From skipper Hardik Pandya to South Africa international David Miller- the franchise used advanced technology to share never-seen-before avatars of their players. “We requested AI to generate childhood images of the Titans and this is what we got. Titans FAM, how many of these Titans can you recognize,” Gujarat tweeted.

We requested AI to generate childhood images of the Titans and this is what we got 👼#TitansFAM, how many of these Titans can you recognise?🤔#AavaDe pic.twitter.com/qV7R8shZG9— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 17, 2023

Fans were prompt in guessing the names in the comments.

This got to be Hardik Pandya.— Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) May 17, 2023

Hardik pandya— Majuhbrutahc Erupagan (@im_cmn) May 17, 2023

But some appeared to be a bit confused while finding out the real figures.

Hardik , Rashid , Miller , littleThere is a lot of confusion in the last two photos.— Kηυℓℓ ⁰⁷ (@TheKnulll) May 17, 2023

I can see glimpses of Yuzi Chahal in the 1st pic !— ϻ𝓻.丂𝐇𝔦𝔳ά𝓂  (@CricaholicSHIVA) May 17, 2023

Coming back to on-field developments, Gujarat clinched a 34-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure a top-two finish for the second time on the trot. Opening batter Shubman Gill notched up his maiden IPL century to guide Gujarat to a solid total of 188. Gill brought up his ton in just 56 deliveries. Gujarat pacers Mohammad Shami and Mohit Sharma picked up four wickets each to restrict Hyderabad 154.

Skipper Hardik Pandya, quite rightfully, expressed his ecstasy after the game. “Very proud of the boys. Two in two. Last year was different, we knew there’d be a lot of challenges this year. Boys have put their hands up in different situations. I think we’ve rightly earned the chance of making the playoffs. I spoke about where we stand and that there will be high expectations but we focus within the group. We tick a lot of good boxes, we made errors in our journeys but were very consistent. Even when we lose, we were in the game and made some mistakes,” Pandya reportedly said.

In their last league game of the season, Gujarat will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on Sunday.