Gujarat Titans Needed Someone to Take Responsibility And Shubman Gill Did Just That: Matthew Hayden

Veteran Australian opener Matthew Hayden heaped huge praise on Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill after his match-winning half-century against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League match on Thursday. Gill scored a sensible 67-run knock against Punjab to set up the foundation of a crucial win for the defending champions at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

The 23-year-old opener has been in sensational form in the past couple of years and has scored two hundreds in Tests, four in ODIs and one in T20Is at the international level. He carried forward his form in IPL this season and has already scored a couple of half-centuries with 183 runs in four matches.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Hayden is one of the many to have been impressed by Gill’s ability to control the proceedings.

Speaking to Star Sports, Hayden said, “Gujarat Titans needed someone to take responsibility and bat deep in this run chase against a quality Punjab Kings bowling attack, and Shubman Gill did just that.

“Some of the shots that he played were pleasing to the eyes. He’s such a class player and he’s going to dominate world cricket for the next decade or so." From GT’s point of view, it was extremely important that Gill stayed on till the end, especially after the dismissal of captain Hardik Pandya with the team still 48 runs away from victory in 34 balls.

Gill’s innings contained seven fours and a six. For the young opener, it was his second fifty of IPL 2023.

Also Read: ICC Committee May Propose 37% Revenue Share for BCCI From 2024-2027 Cycle | Exclusive

In what looked like an easy run chase for a star-studded Gujarat Titans batting line-up, the defending champions faced a late scare in Mohali.

Gill failed to finish it by himself and was dismissed in the final. The momentum was shifted in Punjab Kings’ way in the last over when Titans required 4 runs off 2 balls but Rahul Tewatia hit the match-winning four with a ball to spare.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here