'A Knock to Remember For Lifetime': Cricket Fraternity Hails Sai Sudharsan After Brilliant Knock in IPL 2023 Final vs CSK

Gujarat Titans young batter Sai Sudharsan saved his best for the mega Indian Premier League 2023 final and scored a 96-run knock against Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium. The southpaw owned the big stage with his brilliant knock to help his team post a mammoth 214/4 in 20 overs - the highest score in IPL final history.

Sudharsan started a bit rusty as former English captain Kevin Pietersen was also critical of his slow start but the 21-year-old picked up the pace and smashed CSK bowlers all around the park in Ahmedabad.

Sudharsan was dismissed in the final over. He smashed Matheesha Pathirana for back-to-back sixes on the first two balls but the CSK pacer bounced back and plumbed him in front of the wicket to dismiss him for 96.

He switched gears at the right moment and hit 8 fours and 6 six during his majestic knock to light up the Narendra Modi Stadium in the big ticket finale.

Several former and current cricketers took to Twitter to hail Sudharsan for his crucial knock in the final against Chennai Super Kings.

Sai Sudarshan from Alwarpet cc to Jolly Rovers cc to Tamil Nadu cricket team took 3 years. Where next?Well done GT on picking him at base price .#properplayer #CSKvsGT #IPL2023— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) May 29, 2023

A knock to remember for a lifetime! What an outstanding batting display by this youngster #SaiSudharsan Loved it #CSKvGT #IPL2023Finals #Youngsters— Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) May 29, 2023

What an astonishing knock from Sai Sudarshan.Chennai will need to bat out of their skins to chase this in the finals. #GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/gODWyR22ae— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 29, 2023

Sai Sudarsan is the best TN Batsman currently #CSKvGT #IPL2023Final— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 29, 2023

What an occasion to showcase your best! Brilliant knock from Sai Sudharsan on the big stage. Another batting star in the making. Well played #IPLFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/LowmU4Y8WD— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 29, 2023

The fans also hailed the youngster for his brilliant knock under pressure in the mega final.

The tagline of the IPL is ‘Talent gets opportunity,’ and the uncapped player Sai Sudharsan shined in the IPL Final . Unbelievable Inning #CSKvsGT pic.twitter.com/s4AlgvQbD0— Sir BoiesX (@BoiesX45) May 29, 2023

He shared a crucial 67-run stand alongside Wriddhiman Saha for the second wicket to help Titans’ rebuild innings quickly after Shubman Gill’s departure. Saha also scored a valuable 54 runs with the bat in the all-important clash.

The young left-handed batter from Chennai recovered well from a sedate start to accelerate after the 14th-over mark, hitting three fours and a six off Deshpande and two sixes against Theekshana.

In fact, Sudharsan was on 36 from 25 balls when Saha was dismissed, and on the next 21 balls he faced, the 21-year-old former CSK academy alumni smacked 60 runs.