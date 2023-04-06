Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya's Reaction To Gary Kirsten's Post-Match Comments Is Pure Gem

Gujarat Titans could not have asked for a better start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) title defence this season. After winning their first two matches of IPL 2023 season, the defending champions currently claim the top spot on the points table.

The Gujarat Titans franchise have now come up with a video in which the cricketers can be seen having a fun time in the dressing room. One particular moment in the footage seems to have caught the attention of cricket fans. In the clip, Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya could be seen absolutely euphoric after mentor Gary Kirsten showered immense praise on Alzarri Joseph for showcasing a scintillating bowling performance against Delhi Capitals.

“Biggest impact for me, Alzaari Joseph! That was impact bowling, knocking over a side like that. Amazing bowling and quick. Very quick!" Kirsten was heard saying in a video shared by Gujarat Titans. Following Kirsten’s praise, skipper Pandya was spotted clapping in sheer exuberance.

Gujarat Titans pacers Alzarri Joseph recorded stunning figures of 2/29 after completing his four overs during the match against Delhi Capitals. Apart from Joseph, veteran India pacer Mohammad Shami and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan picked up three wickets each to restrict Delhi Capitals to an achievable total of 162/8.

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner top-scored for his side with a fine knock of 37. If Joseph emerged as Gujarat’s star performer in the bowling unit, Sai Sudarshan was the main attraction in the batting department for the defending champions.

Sai Sudarshan came up with a blistering knock of unbeaten 62 to guide Gujarat Titans to a convincing six-wicket triumph. Following the stellar batting performance, Gary Kirsten termed Sudarshan as the most valuable player. “For me, MVP, Sai,” Kirsten was heard saying in the video.

Sudarshan slammed four boundaries and two sixes during his sublime knock. South Africa batter David Miler also contributed significantly with a handy knock of unbeaten 31 as Gujarat scored the winning runs quite comfortably with 11 balls to spare.

Previously, Gujarat Titans had overpowered four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in the IPL 2023 season opener. In their next match of the season, Gujarat Titans will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 9.

