Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast And Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Weather Report For Today’s T20 Match And Pitch Update: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be vying for the top spot in the IPL table when they face off on April 16 at Gujarat’s home – the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will begin on Sunday at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams have won three of their previous four games. Rajasthan are occupying the top spot based on their superior net run rate, while Gujarat are third in the standings. The Rajasthan spinners are coming off a dominating outing. It will be interesting to see how they handle the star-studded batting unit of the Gujarat side. The Titans have also been in exceptional form and will aim to continue their winning momentum in the home game.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is known for providing extra bounce, making the job hard for the batting unit. To deal with the situations, the batters need to allow themselves time to get accustomed to the condition. Spinners can purchase some scalps in the middle overs, while pacers can be used throughout the proceedings. Looking at the earlier IPL games, the chasing side has benefitted from the surface in Ahmedabad and so the toss will play a key role.

Weather Report:

The weather is expected to be clear in Ahmedabad on April 16. There is no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. The wind speed will be around 8-12 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 26 degrees Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 36-40 percent.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Full Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, KS Bharat, Odean Smith

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Joe Root, Sanju Samson (c), KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, KM Ashif, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Vashisth, Jason Holder, Abdul PA

