'Had to Fill in Those Shoes:' Delhi Capitals' Aman Khan Shines After Replacing Mitchell Marsh

The Delhi Capitals pulled off a thrilling five-run victory against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The Delhi franchise put up a total of 130/8 in their 20 overs and then restricted the Gujarat Titans to 125/6.

The Delhi Capitals’ all-rounder Aman Khan, who scored 51 runs off 44 balls after walking into bat at 23/5, was eager to utilize his opportunity, “I wanted to grab my opportunity at any cost. We reached a fighting total through my innings, so I am really happy about that. My main aim was to carry out a role that my team required. I feel I was able to do my role well and most importantly we clinched a win."

The all-rounder further added, “I was just looking to react to the ball and put the loose balls away. Axar kept telling me that if we keep batting then we can get to a fighting total."

Aman Khan received a place in the playing eleven just a few hours before the game. When asked about the same, the all-rounder said, “I was always ready to play. I got to know in the morning that Mitchell Marsh was unwell. I had to fill in those shoes. He played a really good knock in the last game. Therefore, I was satisfied with what I was able to do."

The Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi in their next match of the IPL on Saturday.

