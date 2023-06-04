Happy Birthday Ben Stokes: Top Batting Performances of the English All-Rounder Against India

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEN STOKES: A perfect combination of aggression and a sharp cricketing brain, Ben Stokes has built his stature as one of the complete all-rounders of this era. Born in New Zealand, Stokes shifted to England at the age of 12 after his father got a job to manage an English Rugby team. His parents moved back to New Zealand later, but Stokes remained in England to pursue his cricketing career and took very little time to shine in the sport.
Stokes made his ODI debut in 2011 during a match against Ireland and only after a month, he played his maiden T20I against West Indies. After putting up some impressive performances in the limited-over formats, Stokes earned his maiden Test call-up two years later in the iconic Ashes. Since being introduced to the longest format, Stokes took his game to another level and in 2022, became the captain of the England Test team.
With Ben Stokes ringing his 32nd birthday today, June 4, let’s take a look at his top batting performances against India across different formats:
- 128 runs off 235 balls (Rajkot Test, 2016)
In the longest format, Ben Stokes’ best score against India came in 2016 when England toured India for a multi-format series. In the opening Test at Rajkot, Stokes played a composed centurion knock in the first innings, helping England reach a mammoth total of 537 runs. He took 235 balls to score 128 runs while registering 13 boundaries and 2 sixes. Indian batters appeared to be in a similar groove with the match ultimately ending in a draw.
- 99 runs off 52 balls (Pune ODI, 2021)
Interestingly, Ben Stokes is yet to notch up an ODI century against India. He fell marginally short of getting his first ton in a 50-over game in 2021. Coming to chase India’s 337-run target, Stokes put on a power-hitting masterclass and smashed 99 runs off just 52 deliveries. His knock was comprised of as many as 10 maximums and 4 boundaries. Powered by Stokes’ blistering innings, England reached the target in 43.3 overs, winning the match by 6 wickets.
- 46 runs off 23 balls (Ahmedabad T20I, 2021)
Ben Stokes’ best T20I score against India came for a losing cause. In a high-scoring 20-over battle in 2021, Stokes smashed a quickfire 46 off 23 balls when England had to chase 186 runs in 20 overs. Apart from Stokes, only Joe Root could make a notable contribution to the scoresheet. But it was not enough to take the Three Lions across the victory line as India won the game by 8 runs.
- 5/73 (Mohali Test, 2016)
Ben Stokes could notch up a five-wicket haul during a Test match in Mohali in 2016. The Indian batting unit looked to be in red-hot form in that game. When other English bowlers were struggling to find a way out, Stokes came out of his shell, showing off his bowling ability to grab five wickets during India’s first innings. All his efforts, however, went in vain as India won the match by 8 wickets.
- 3/34 (Pune ODI, 2021)
Ben Stokes’ best ODI bowling figure against India also came for a losing cause. In a 50-over game in 2021, Stokes ripped through the Indian top order and folded up with three wickets under his belt. Although, India could produce 371 runs in 50 overs and eventually won the match by 66 runs.