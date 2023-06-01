Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik: Top 5 International Knocks of the Wicketkeeper-Batter

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DINESH KARTHIK: Talking about Dinesh Karthik, a certain memory might pop up in the mind of every cricket fan when the Indian wicketkeeper-batter hammered a giant six off the last ball to beat Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy final in 2018. Since he started playing for Team India, Karthik has been an inconsistent name on the team sheet. Arguably overshadowed by MS Dhoni, Karthik could represent India in only 154 white-ball assignments, comprising ODIs and T20Is, and 26 Tests.
But whenever given an opportunity, Dinesh Karthik proved his calibre as one of the trusted names in the Indian middle order. Having an ODI average of 30.20, Karthik has produced some memorable finishing masterpieces on the international level, while also showing off his composure in several pressure situations. Today, June 1, when Dinesh Karthik rings his 38th birthday, let’s take a look at his top knocks in the Blue jersey:
- 29 runs vs Bangladesh (2018)
The innings might not seem worth mentioning as per the numbers, but the situation made it one of the most memorable knocks in Dinesh Karthik’s career. After Bangladesh posted 166 runs in 20 overs, the Indian batting unit suffered a rare collapse with captain Rohit Sharma only shining for his team. In the end, the Men in Blue landed in a situation where they required five runs in the final ball to seal the deal. Karthik sent the entire nation into a frenzy by smashing a monstrous six, which helped India register a sensational victory in the Nidahas Trophy final.
- 79 runs vs South Africa (2010)
Dinesh Karthik scored the highest score of his ODI career in this match, which saw Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar notching up the first-ever double-century in 50-over cricket. In the clash against South Africa, Karthik spent a significant amount of time with Tendulkar at the crease and registered 79 runs off 85 balls. India managed a mammoth 401 runs in 50 overs and in response, the Proteas folded up at a paltry 248.
- 91 runs vs England (2007)
Batting at the Oval in London, Dinesh Karthik produced one of the classiest knocks of red-ball cricket when he played a gritty 91-run knock against England. During his 151-ball tenure, Karthik could smash as many as 10 boundaries while registering a single six. His swashbuckling batting along with Anil Kumble’s century helped India reach 664 runs in the first innings. Batters enjoyed a memorable outing on the flat surface and the game eventually ended in a draw.
- 129 runs vs Bangaldesh (2007)
- Dinesh Karthik’s only international ton came in a red-ball assignment against Bangladesh. Opening the innings for India, Karthik showed great composure and took 212 balls to score 129 runs. En route to his century, Karthik smashed 16 boundaries in total. Besides Karthik, Wasim Jaffer, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid played a centurion knock with India declaring their innings at 610 runs. In response, Bangladesh suffered a massive collapse in both innings and the Men in Blue won the Test by an innings and 239 runs.
- 63 runs vs West Indies (2007)
Dinesh Karthik has a reputation for shining on a day when other batters fail. Something similar happened to a 2007 ODI against West Indies. No Indian batter could stay longer at the crease when Karthik played an innings-reviving 63-run knock off 87 deliveries. His contribution took India to a worth-fighting total of 189 runs. In reply, the Caribbean batters went through a similar situation and eventually folded up with 169 runs.