Happy Birthday Kedar Jadhav: Memorable Performances by the Prolific All-rounder

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KEDAR JADHAV: Kedar Jadhav is one of the most underrated cricketers in India. Jadhav can turn the game with their aggressive batting and bowl useful off-spin. The wily all-rounder’s first breakthrough came when he made his India debut in 2014. Jadhav went on to impress the selectors with his consistency as an all-rounder in the Indian Premier League.

The Maharashtra cricketer emerged as a vital cog of MS Dhoni’s CSK team in 2018 and 2019. Due to his tremendous abilities as a finisher, Jadhav was selected in the Indian squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2019. But Jadhav’s international career has been hampered by injuries, and he has struggled to maintain his place in the Indian team in recent years.

But fans have plenty of memories from the time when Jadhav was at his peak. On the eve of his 38th birthday, let us take a look at some of the finest knocks of Kedar Jadhav’s career.

26*(22) Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Match 1, IPL 2018

While chasing a modest target of 166 runs, Chennai Super Kings struggled badly. MS Dhoni’s side was reeling at 84 for 6 at one point in time. But Kedar Jadhav and Dwayne Bravo stepped up and pulled off a memorable win for CSK. Jadhav’s knock of 24 off 22 balls propelled CSK to victory in the tournament opener. Jadhav set the tone for his team in the first match of IPL 2018 and CSK went on to win their third title. 58 (54) Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Match 15, IPL 2019

It can be said that Kedar Jadhav reserved his best for Mumbai Indians. Jadhav showed his indomitable spirit in match 15 of IPL 2019. After Mumbai Indians put up 170 runs on the board, CSK batters struggled in the chase. But Jadhav kept his team in the hunt by playing a gritty knock of 58 runs. Although CSK went on to lose that match, Jadhav’s knock proved his class as a batter. 63 (34) Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 45, IPL 2015

Kedar Jadhav played one of his finest T20 knocks in this match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015. While chasing SRH’s target of 164 runs, Jadhav took his team closer to victory by smashing 63 runs off just 34 balls. His blistering knock was laced with eight fours and two sixes. Delhi Capitals lost the match narrowly, but Jadhav showed he was a genuine match-winner. 69 (37) Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Match 5, IPL 2017

While playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kedar Jadhav blasted 69 runs off just 37 balls to propel RCB’s total to 157 runs. RCB successfully defended the total and won that match, courtesy of Jadhav. He was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his stunning knock.

