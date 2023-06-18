Happy Birthday Moeen Ali: England All-rounder’s Top-Five IPL Performances

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOEEN ALI: From picking up crucial wickets in crunch situations to pulling off numerous match-winning knocks, English all-rounder Moeen Ali has been one of the finest all-rounders of the modern generation. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Ali made his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in May, 2018.
In IPL 2023, Ali was a part of the triumphant Chennai Super Kings side. Overall, Ali has 1034 runs and 33 wickets to his name in the history of IPL. As Ali celebrates his 36th birthday today, it is time to take a look at his top-five performances in the IPL.
- 3/13 vs Delhi Capitals, 2022
Mooen Ali registered brilliant figures of 3/13 against Delhi Capitals, sealing the win for Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2022 game. The Chennai-based side had scored an emphatic 91-run win in that encounter.
- 3/7 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2021
Moeen Ali’s impactful bowling skills were on full display in an IPL 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals. After producing a crucial knock of 26 off 20 balls, he excelled in the bowling department by claiming three wickets. His stunning figures of 3/7 helped Chennai Super Kings in clinching a 45-run victory in the game.
- 93 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2022
By the looks of the list, it seems that Moeen Ali enjoys playing against Rajasthan Royals quite a lot. He put up the best knock of his IPL career by delivering an incredible innings of 93 off 57 balls in IPL 2022 against the Rajasthan-based franchise. His innings included 13 boundaries and 3 sixes. This brilliant performance helped Chennai set a defendable total of 150. However, his heroics were not enough from preventing Rajasthan Royals from winning the encounter.
- 66 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2019
In the 2019 IPL season, Moeen Ali exhibited an impressive batting during a match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. Representing Royal Challengers Bangalore, he managed to score 66 runs off 28 balls. His vital innings, comprising five boundaries and six sixes, helped his team in setting up a massive total of 213. The Virat Kohli-led side had emerged victorious in that contest by 10 runs.
- 65 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018
Moeen Ali played another crucial knock of 65 runs off 35 balls helping Royal Challengers Bangalore to set up a mammoth total of 218 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chasing the target, Hyderabad fell short by 14 runs.