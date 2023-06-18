Happy Birthday Moeen Ali: England All-rounder’s Top-Five IPL Performances

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOEEN ALI: From picking up crucial wickets in crunch situations to pulling off numerous match-winning knocks, English all-rounder Moeen Ali has been one of the finest all-rounders of the modern generation. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Ali made his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in May, 2018.

In IPL 2023, Ali was a part of the triumphant Chennai Super Kings side. Overall, Ali has 1034 runs and 33 wickets to his name in the history of IPL. As Ali celebrates his 36th birthday today, it is time to take a look at his top-five performances in the IPL.