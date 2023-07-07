Happy Birthday MS Dhoni 42nd birthday Cricketers Wish CSK captain Suresh Raina Virat Kohli Ravindra Jadeja

Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 42 on Friday. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter began his career in international cricket in 2004, but unlike others, he gained a special place in people’s hearts. In his 15-year-long career, Dhoni took India to greater heights with three ICC trophies – T20 World Cup 2007, 50-over World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013 – highlighting his career. He may have retired from international cricket but continues to entertain the fans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With five IPL titles under his belt, Dhoni is the joint-most successful skipper in the tournament history with Rohit Sharma.

Fondly called the ‘Thala’ by his Chennai fans, the legendary wicketkeeper is the least active cricket on social media but his fans aren’t. As Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday today, his fans and people from the cricket fraternity came up with heartwarming posts on social media.

Let’s have a look at how the cricket fraternity wished MS Dhoni his 42nd birthday:

Happy Birthday to the most successful captain of Team India, @msdhoni! Your charisma, leadership, and extraordinary skills continue to inspire millions around the globe. Thank you for your unparalleled contributions to Indian cricket. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/ogeFGRXhI2— Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 7, 2023

Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni ! From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we’ve created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep… pic.twitter.com/0RJXCKEz7B— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 6, 2023

Your helicopter shots,Swift stumping on dotsAlways made the game a treat to watch,And made opponent’s hopes go botch.Happiest birthday @msdhoni bhai pic.twitter.com/j914fmoTSx — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) July 7, 2023

The clock strikes 12 as we step into THALA’s birthday in style! BRING ON THE BIRTHDAY WHISTLES! #CelebratingThala #WhistlePodu #Yellove @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/rvb3dtoUzo— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 6, 2023

, Wishing the man who consistently defied all the odds again & again, the Captain Cool himself, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a very happy 4️⃣2️⃣nd birthday #AavaDe #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/N6Ou39zFd1 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) July 6, 2023

Happy birthday Mahi bhai I remember the conversations we’ve had and all the advice you’ve given me. Wishing you the best always ❤️ @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/wAynPhJrVa— Tilak Varma (@TilakV9) July 7, 2023

A World Cup innings for the ages @msdhoni powered India to glory in emphatic style.#CWC11Rewind pic.twitter.com/DvHqga6cVy— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) April 2, 2021

About Dhoni’s international career:

Dhoni played 90 Test matches for India and scored 4876 runs with 6 tons and 33 fifties and a highest score of 224. He amassed 10773 runs in 350 ODIs, with 10 tons and 73 half-centuries, and made 1617 runs in 98 T20Is.