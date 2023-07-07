CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » Happy Birthday MS Dhoni 42nd birthday Cricketers Wish CSK captain Suresh Raina Virat Kohli Ravindra Jadeja
2-MIN READ

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni 42nd birthday Cricketers Wish CSK captain Suresh Raina Virat Kohli Ravindra Jadeja

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 08:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Wishes pour in on social media as MS Dhoni turns 42

Wishes pour in on social media as MS Dhoni turns 42

Fondly called the ‘Thala’ by his Chennai fans, the legendary wicketkeeper is the least active cricket on social media but his fans aren’t. As Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday today, people from the cricket fraternity came up with heartwarming posts

Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 42 on Friday. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter began his career in international cricket in 2004, but unlike others, he gained a special place in people’s hearts. In his 15-year-long career, Dhoni took India to greater heights with three ICC trophies – T20 World Cup 2007, 50-over World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013 – highlighting his career. He may have retired from international cricket but continues to entertain the fans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With five IPL titles under his belt, Dhoni is the joint-most successful skipper in the tournament history with Rohit Sharma.

Fondly called the ‘Thala’ by his Chennai fans, the legendary wicketkeeper is the least active cricket on social media but his fans aren’t. As Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday today, his fans and people from the cricket fraternity came up with heartwarming posts on social media.

Let’s have a look at how the cricket fraternity wished MS Dhoni his 42nd birthday:

About Dhoni’s international career:

Dhoni played 90 Test matches for India and scored 4876 runs with 6 tons and 33 fifties and a highest score of 224. He amassed 10773 runs in 350 ODIs, with 10 tons and 73 half-centuries, and made 1617 runs in 98 T20Is.

About the Author
Aakash Biswas
Aakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the gentlemen’s game, especially Test matches. He has been covering the spo...Read More
Tags:
  1. MS Dhoni
  2. suresh raina
  3. Ravindra Jadeja
  4. ipl
  5. CSK
first published:July 07, 2023, 08:17 IST
last updated:July 07, 2023, 08:17 IST