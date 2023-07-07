WATCH: Fans Install 72-feet Cut Out in Andhra Pradesh, Pour Milk to Celebrate MS Dhoni's 42nd Birthday

Legendary wicket-keeper batter and former India captain MS Dhoni turned 42 on Friday and fans across the country are celebrating the day like a festival. He may not be very active in the digital world but his admirers have set social media on fire. Wishes are pouring in since midnight as Dhoni’s birthday began. People continue to come up with different ways to express their love for Dhoni. And now, his fans in Andhra Pradesh have set a 77 feet tall cut-out to celebrate his birthday and even they poured milk on it.

Videos and images have been surfacing on social media in which Dhoni’s cut-out could be seen standing tall in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandigama. Another cut-out was installed in Hyderabad which is reportedly 52 feet tall. The cut-out in Nandigama features Dhoni in CSK’s training kit while the other one in Hyderabad was in Indian jersey.

77 feet cut-out for MS Dhoni in Andra Pradesh.Biggest for any cricketer. pic.twitter.com/uV4msgcVGs — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 6, 2023

Hyderabad cricket fans at it again 🏏52 feet cut out of MS Dhoni for his birthday 🇮🇳🎉 pic.twitter.com/r2jdjpC1JZ — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) July 7, 2023

Widely regarded as one of the greatest of the game, Dhoni has taken Indian cricket to greater heights, especially in white-ball cricket. Before the inception of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Dhoni was the only captain to pocket all ICC trophies.

He led India to India to the 2007 T20 World Cup title after being named the Indian captain for the first time. Later in 2011, his team won the 50-over World Cup in India while he became only the second Indian skipper after Kapil Dev to lift the trophy. A couple of years later, Dhoni led India to their first outright win in a Champions Trophy final in 2013.

Dhoni’s stature in the Indian Premier League is also close to none. He holds the record for captaining the most number of games in the IPL while his team, Chennai Super Kings, recently equalled the record of Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians for the most number of Title wins – 5. Moreover, Dhoni has led CSK past the league stage of the tournament in all but two seasons.

As far as his career stats are concerned, he played 90 Test matches, scoring 4876 runs with six centuries and 33 fifties at an average of 38.09. His 294 dismissals are the highest in Test cricket by an Indian wicketkeeper. He also has 10773 runs in 350 ODIs, with 10 tons and 73 half-centuries, and made 1617 runs in 98 T20Is.