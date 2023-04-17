Happy Birthday Muttiah Muralitharan: A Look at Records and Coaching Career of Sri Lankan Spin Wizard

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUTTIAH MURALITHARAN: Mutthiah Muralitharan, the man who has quite a collection of cricketing records, rings his 51st on April 17. Kicking off his professional career in 1992, the Sri Lankan spinner remained a key figure in the global circuit for more than two decades. His unorthodox bowling action raised questions several times but they were all shut down by Muralitharan’s phenomenal spells.

The spin legend turned out to be a key part of the Sri Lankan national team winning the World Cup in 1996 and gradually becoming one of the powerhouse sides in the late 1990s and mid-2000s.

Born in a generation that witnessed batters like Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar, Muralitharan folded up his career with 1,347 international wickets, a record still untouched.

A Man Of Records

Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for the highest number of wickets in Tests, 800 in 133 matches. The numbers might well and truly prove his domination in the longest format, but his final wicket didn’t come at ease. Coming to play his final Test against India, Muralitharan needed 8 wickets to breach the 800-figure mark. He grabbed 5 wickets in India’s first innings and then comfortably took two in the second innings. But his 800th scalp arrived with India’s last wicket in the second innings when Muralitharan dismissed Pragyan Ojha. Muralitharan, who hung his boots from the 50-over format after losing the 2011 World Cup final against India, also owns the record for the highest ODI wicket-taker. He played 350 ODIs in his illustrious career and took 534 wickets in total. The spin legend still remains the fastest bowler to reach 350, 400, 450, 500, 600 and 700 wickets in red-ball cricket. Muralitharan has also bowled the most number of deliveries in the longest format, aggregating 44,039 balls in 230 innings. He has recorded the most five-wicket and 10-wicket hauls in Test cricket. The Sri Lankan has grabbed a fifer on 67 occasions while taking 10 wickets 22 times. With 493 wickets, Muralitharan has the record for taking the most Test wickets on home surfaces. He has also achieved the exceptional feat of receiving 100 wickets at three different venues. Muttiah Muralitharan is still the only Sri Lankan cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame (2017).

Coaching Career

After biding adieu to his professional career as a player, Muttiah Muralitharan put his focus on coaching.

In 2014, he was called up to serve as a coaching consultant for the Australian national team during a Test series against Pakistan. He received the same offer ahead of Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka in 2016. It turned out to be a nightmarish memory for Murali as the visitors failed to win a single game of the three-match Test series.

Muralitharan was appointed as the bowling coach of the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015 and still remains in the role. Under his guidance, the Orange franchise lifted their maiden IPL trophy in 2016. Muralitharan also served as the head coach of Thiruvallur Veerans in the second season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

