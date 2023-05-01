'Happy Birthday My Everything': Virat Kohli Posts Heartwarming Posts For Wife Anushka Sharma

Batting maestro Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt post on social media to wish his wife Anushka Sharma birthday on Monday. Anushka, who is a Bollywood superstar, turned 35 on Monday, as Kohli shared her multiple photos on his social media accounts.

Kohli often shares photos with Anushka and on her birthday he posted 7 photos of her.

“Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything @AnushkaSharma," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness ♾️. Happy birthday my everything ❤️❤️❤️ @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/AQRMkfxrUg— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 1, 2023

The two got married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony. While they were blessed with a daughter Vamika in January 2021.

Anushka often accompanies Kohli for his matches as recently she was seen in several Royal Challengers Bangalore matches in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League.

Recently Kohli talked about the tough phase in his career when he was struggling to score big runs in the last year as centuries were not coming from his bat till Asia Cup 2022.

In a conversation with Robin Uthappa on JioCinema, Kohli recalled how his wife Anushka Sharma kept him grounded and helped him handle public pressure.

“When you go back from a space like this. It’s easy immediately to go like ‘ah, everything is so good and it’s okay’. That’s why I say Anushka’s name first because she has seen the challenges of being in this position. She knows it. She has been there for so many years. She knows what it takes to handle public pressure. So, her conversations with me has always been priceless. She tells me the truth, simple,” Kohli said.

The legendary batter said that he would have become an egoistic maniac but Anushka didn’t let that happen.

“There is no mollycoddling. Because no one else is (real). there are always so many layers. She is like, my responsibility is to tell you the truth. So, how she spoke to during that phase was something that kept me in check. If I was left by myself just to figure it out, I would have become egoistic maniac. I would have become snappier, even more cranky but for her to keep bringing me down to the base level where two people should be at the same level, to be normal, to grow together,” he said.

