Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: 10 Facts About the Glamour Man of Indian Cricket

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAVI SHASTRI: Ravi Shastri is arguably the most versatile cricketing personality India has ever produced. From kicking off his career as a cricketer to becoming one of the most popular commentators of the present generation, Shastri has come a long way. His voice after MS Dhoni struck the final six at the Wankhede in the 2011 World Cup final still gives goosebumps to every cricket fan in the country.

Owing to his flamboyant attitude, Shastri was recognised as the glamour man of Indian cricket during his career days. He began his cricketing journey as a spinner but later shifted his focus towards batting and eventually became India’s one of the best all-rounders of his era. Shastri was a key member of the Indian squad, which lifted the 1983 World Cup by beating the mighty West Indies in the final.

With Ravi Shastri ringing his 61st birthday today, May 27, let’s take a look at some interesting facts about the legendary cricketer: