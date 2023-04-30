Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Yuvraj, Chahal's Post Go Viral as Cricket Fraternity Wish IND Captain - WATCH

Team India captain Rohit Sharma turned 36 on Sunday. The dynamic right-hand batter has been entertaining the fans since making his international debut under MS Dhoni in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. On his big day, his fans and fellow cricketers took to social media to extend birthday greetings. But a few of them went viral on social media.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a video posted a hilarious collage on Twitter. He said the Mumbai Indians skipper should be proud of how far he had come.

“Happy birthday brothaman from being a youngster in the team when I first met you to now leading the team, you’ve done well & should feel proud of how far you’ve come. Hope you score tons of runs & get home loads of trophies this year! Lots of love,” Yuvraj on Twitter.

Happy birthday brothaman from being a youngster in the team when I first met you to now leading the team, you’ve done well & should feel proud of how far you’ve come hope you score tons of runs & get home loads of trophies this year! Lots of love ❤️@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/uzRtZO6eiL— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal shared a picture with Rohit in their IPL outfits. Both Indian players share a strong bond of friendship that has been witnessed by fans on multiple occasions.

“Happy Birthday to my favourite best brother in the whole world @ImRo45 happiest birthday. To my guiding light, my best friend, the person who makes me laugh more than anyone else in the world. Happy Birthday, Rohitaaaaaa shramaaaa. CC:- Ritika Bhabhi,” Chahal tweeted.

Happy Birthday to my favourite best brother in the whole world @ImRo45 happiest birthday ❤️ To my guiding light , my best friend, the person who makes me laugh more than anyone else in the world Happy Birthday Rohitaaaaaa shramaaaa ❤️ CC:- Ritika bhabhi pic.twitter.com/NaEYm1hjIG— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 30, 2023

Here are other reactions:

Happy birthday @ImRo45 bhai Thank you for inspiring me every single day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HtBnjtd1yD— Tilak Varma (@TilakV9) April 30, 2023

Only cricketer to score 3 ODI double centuriesOnly cricketer to score 4 T20IOnly cricketer to score 5 ODI World Cup in a seasonOnly cricketer to win 6 IPLBirthday wishes to @ImRo45#HappyBirthdayRohit #HappyBirthdayrohitsharma #Hitman #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/FFUwKc9bHr— Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) April 30, 2023

आप किसी और के हैं, चलिए कोई बात नहींपूरी दुनिया आपकी है, इसमें भी कोई शक नहीं ।Happy 6×6 to the of sixes pic.twitter.com/Dtce4UQtxQ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 30, 2023

Happy birthday @ImRo45 bhaiya . Thank you for all the valuable words and never being angry, wish you happiness and health pic.twitter.com/Vzuh0yJqLy— Hrithik Shokeen (@Hrithik14S) April 30, 2023

Rohit Sharma, have a great year. If my small birthday day wish comes true, India will have both WTC and World Cup titles. Great cricketer, wonderful human. #HappyBirthday @ImRo45— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 30, 2023

In modern day cricket, no one looks as easy on the eyes as Rohit Sharma pulling the ball into the stands. It’s as if he has that extra bit of time than others while going for a pull-shot. Simply a genius. Happy birthday, Hitman. pic.twitter.com/LTu3mm0DZP— Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) April 29, 2023

Sending warm wishes on your birthday, @ImRo45! May your year be filled with victories and successes! Wishing you a year full of victories and successes#RohitSharma #HitmanBirthday pic.twitter.com/QjlDM4zJA9— Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) April 30, 2023

Rohit Sharma has played 49 Test matches for India, scoring 3379 runs at an average of 45.66, including 9 centuries and 14 half-centuries. In ODIs, Rohit has played 243 matches, scoring 9825 runs at an impressive average of 48.63, including 30 centuries and 48 half-centuries. He is the only cricketer to have scored three double centuries in ODI cricket, and his highest score in the format is 264, which is also the highest individual score in ODI cricket history.

He is also the second-highest scorer in the T20Is. In 148 matches, Rohit has scored 3,853 runs at an average of 31.32, including four centuries and 29 half-centuries and 4 hundreds.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here