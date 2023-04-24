Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Cricketers, Actors, IPL Franchises Wish 'God of Cricket' on his 50th Birthday

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, fondly known as the ‘God of Cricket’, turned fifty on Monday. The former Indian batting legend is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. The former Indian legendary batter played for the country for 24 years, amassing numerous records and accolades throughout his career.

Tendulkar’s international career spanned 664 matches, during which he scored 34,357 runs across all formats. He is the only player in history to have scored 100 international centuries, including 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs. He also holds the record for the most runs in Test cricket, with 15,921 runs in 200 matches. He also hit 264 sixes in his international career, demonstrating his power and versatility at the crease.

As he celebrates his fiftieth birth anniversary, not only the people from the cricket fraternity but also his fans from across the corner of the globe are showering wishes on Sachin Tendulkar. Here are some of them:

Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha.Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji , aap jiyo hazaaron saal , Saal ke din ho ek crore. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/awvckIAqc9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 23, 2023

A very happy birthday dear @sachin_rtMay this milestone bring you more happiness and prosperity! Wishing you nothing but the best ♥️#HBDSachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/7E7mqWE9wb— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 24, 2023

Ever-present Sachin Tendulkar On his 50th birthday, enjoy 10 iconic moments from the Little Master at ICC events #50forSachinhttps://t.co/5jeqallP3L — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2023

Your 100 hundreds, @sachin_rt were the hallmark of an immortal cricketer. But this 50 is to be celebrated as much because this belongs to an outstanding person. Seeing you the cricketer was a joy to behold. Knowing you the person has been heartwarming because you didn’t let fame…— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 24, 2023

Happy birthday, Sachin Tendulkar. There will never be another one like you! pic.twitter.com/y3keD4mLxr — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 23, 2023

6️⃣6️⃣4️⃣ Matches3️⃣4️⃣,3️⃣5️⃣7️⃣ Runs ‍1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Centuries Here’s wishing a Happy 5️⃣0️⃣th Birthday to the Master Blaster “ ” ♾#PlayBold @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/cVHo4Q4Now — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 24, 2023

Tendulkar’s legacy is not limited to his individual records. He was also a key member of Team India that won the 2011 World Cup at home and played a crucial role in India’s rise to become the top-ranked Test team in the world in 2009.

The team of News18 Cricketnext wishes ‘God’ Sachin Tendulkar a very happy birthday.

