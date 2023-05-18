Happy Birthday Sandeep Sharma: Memorable IPL Spells of the Rajasthan Royals Pacer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDEEP SHARMA: Sandeep Sharma is arguably one of the most consistent bowlers in the Indian Premier League. The right-arm medium pacer from Punjab has taken 124 wickets in 115 matches and has an impressive economy rate of 7.83. In 2017, he picked up 17 wickets in the tournament with best bowling figures of 4/20.
The 29-year-old has made a comeback in the IPL after he went unsold at the auction last December. Sandeep was roped in by Rajasthan Royals after Prasidh Krishna got sidelined due to a lumbar stress fracture.
The wily bowler is known for his tremendous ability to swing the ball both ways. Sandeep has added a lot of variations to his armoury and can trouble batters at any stage of the game. He is an exceptional bowler in T20 cricket and is an asset for any captain in the subcontinent conditions.
On his 30th birthday, let us take a look at some of Sandeep Sharma’s finest spells in the Indian Premier League.
- 1/30 – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, April 12, 2023
Sandeep Sharma displayed his ability to bamboozle the best players in this thrilling game. While chasing 175 runs, Chennai Super Kings batters floundered against the disciplined bowling of Rajasthan. But Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni steadied the ship and brought Chennai back in the fixture. In the end, Chennai needed 21 in the last over.
With Dhoni on strike, Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson tasked Sandeep Sharma to bowl the final over. Sandeep made a shaky start to the over and gave away two wides. Dhoni then smashed two flat sixes to bring the equation down to seven runs from three balls.
When everybody thought that Dhoni would finish the match in his trademark style, Sandeep came back with a couple of brilliant yorkers and won the match for his team.
- 4/20 – Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, April 30, 2017
Sandeep Sharma registered his best bowling figures in the IPL during this fixture. The wily pacer ran through the top order of Delhi Daredevils. He eventually finished with figures of 4/20 and was adjudged the Player of the Match.
- 3/19 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, March 31, 2019
Sunrisers Hyderabad completely dominated this game, and Sandeep Sharma had a huge role in it. Batting first, Hyderabad posted a daunting total of 231 runs. Royal Challengers were tough opponents and boasted of a formidable batting line-up, which included Virat Kohli. Sandeep broke the back of Royal Challengers by dismissing Kohli for 3 runs. Royal Challengers could never really recover from this and went on to lose the match by 118 runs.
- 4/25 – Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 18, 2015
Sandeep Sharma once again showcased his ability to swing the ball and dismantled Kolkata Knight Riders’ top order. The pacer scalped the wickets of premier batters like Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa and dealt a huge blow to the defending champions. But courtesy of Andre Russell’s fine knock, KKR managed to snatch the match away from Punjab.
- 3/21 –Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 26, 2014
Sandeep Sharma propelled his team to victory against Kolkata Knight Riders with his heroics. While chasing a low target of 133 runs, Kolkata Knight Riders proved vulnerable against Sandeep’s accurate swing bowling. Sandeep finished with excellent figures of 3/21 and guided his team to an improbable victory.