Happy Birthday Shikha Pandey: Relive 5 Memorable Performances by Indian Women Cricketer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHIKHA PANDEY: Shikha Pandey is an Indian Air Force officer who has represented her country in international cricket with much acclaim. She is the first Goa Cricket Association player to feature in the Indian women cricket team. Shikha also became the first ever Indian woman cricketer to secure a three-wicket haul and notch up a half-century in the same game. The all-rounder had achieved this sensational feat during a match against South Africa in November 2014.

Shikha Pandey made her international debut against Bangladesh in March 2014. She has so far played three Tests, 55 ODIs and 62 T20Is for Team India. Shikha had played for the Delhi Capitals franchise in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in 2023.

As Shikha Pandey celebrates her 34th birthday today, it is time to take a look at her top-five performances.

top videos