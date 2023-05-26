Happy Birthday Sunil Narine: Best Performances in the IPL by KKR All-rounder

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUNIL NARINE: Sunil Narine has been a force to be reckoned with since he made his international debut in 2011 against India. The all-rounder has been a match winner for his Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders since he joined the team in 2012. The West Indfies spin great has made batters sweat with the variations in his bowling. Sunil Narine was among the chief architects of Kolkata’s IPL trophies in 2012 and 2014. In 162 fixtures, he has taken 163 wickets and scored 1046 runs. As the Trinidadian turns 35, take a look at his best performances in the IPL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)