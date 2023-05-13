'Har Baar No Nall Nahi Milta': Lucknow Super Giants Take a Dig at Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants took a dig at Sunrisers Hyderabad after the no-ball controversy during the Indian Premier League at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday. It was the penultimate over of the SRH’s innings when Avesh Khan bowled a full toss to Abdul Samad on which the batter managed to get a single the onfield umpire gave it a no-ball and LSG went for the review which worked in their favour. Samad and his batting partner Klaasen were shocked by the third umpire’s decision.

Klaasen also expressed his displeasure with the umpire’s call as he said, “Hopefully the umpires stay consistent. Not great umpiring either."

However, LSG took a dig at Hyderabad after the incident and tweeted,"@SunRisers har baar no ball nahi milta."

.@SunRisers har baar no ball nahi milta 👀— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 13, 2023

The Lucknow-based franchise referred to the instance from Hyderabad’s last match against Rajasthan Royals where a no-ball from Sandeep Sharma on the final delivery helped them win the match. Interestingly, Samad was on strike at that time too as he hit the six on the free-hit delivery to seal the win for Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya produced a couple of back-to-back high-quality deliveries before Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad took Sunrisers Hyderabad to a competitive 182 for 6 against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Not known as a big turner of the ball, LSG skipper Krunal (2/24 in 4 overs) bowled two identical classical left-arm orthodox deliveries, which had drift as well as enough turn to hoodwink Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram (28 off 20 balls) and Glenn Phillips (0). Klaasen was the standout performer with the bat for Hyderabad in the must-win clash 47-run off 29 balls which was laced with 3 sixes and 3 fours.

Krunal extracted a sharp turn to have a charging down Markram stumped after going past his outside edge and then squared up Phillips on backfoot by uprooting his off-stump.

Klaasen continued to keep Hyderabad’s charge afloat by pulling two short balls from Mishra for sixes over mid-wicket in the 16th over, with Samad supporting him by smacking Yash Thakur over mid-off and Krunal over long-on for a brace of maximums.

Samad followed it up by getting a big top-edge on a pull off Thakur for four and smacked Avesh high over long-on for six. Klaasen got a four off Avesh through a top-edge on pull, before holing out to long-on on the last ball of the 19th over. Samad then heaved Thakur over long-on for six in the final over to drag Hyderabad over 180.