Harbhajan Singh Birthday: Did You Know How World Cup-Winning Cricketer Got The Name Bhajji?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HARBHAJAN SINGH: One of the finest spinners ever to represent Team India, Harbhajan Singh was born on this day in Jalandhar, Punjab, in 1980. A fierce competitor and an immensely talented player, Harbhajan changed the Indian cricket team’s approach towards Test cricket by not only his stellar performances but also by the intensity and passion on the field.
With 417 scalps to his name, he is India’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Harbhajan made his international debut against Australia in March 1998. Harbhajan, along with Anil Kumble, formed a lethal duo as they registered a combined tally of 366 wickets in 34 Test matches.
What’s in a name
The story goes that Harbhajan Singh’s nickname Bhajji was coined by former India wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia. Wicketkeepers like the chatter on the field and often encourage bowlers with some pep talk. Mongia was no different but there was a slight problem. He found the name Harbhajan too long. So out came the moniker Bhajji.
As Harbahajan Singh celebrates his 43rd birthday today, it is time to take a look at some interesting facts on him.
- Offered a post in the police department
Harbhajan Singh was offered the post of a Deputy Superintendent of Police by the Punjab Government in February 2002. The-then Chief Minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal had offered Harbhajan the job. Harbhajan could not accept the offer due to his commitment to the game.
- Trained as a batsman
Harbhajan Singh, during the early phase of his life, was trained to be a batsman by his coach Charanjit Singh. After his demise, his next coach Davinder Arora nurtured him into a lethal spinner.
- First no.8 batter to score back-to-back Test tons
With his attacking batting prowess, Harbhajan Singh scored some handy runs as well. He became the only batter in the history of Test cricket to notch up two back-to-back centuries batting at number eight. He achieved this incredible feat during a Test match against New Zealand in 2020.
- Movie appearances
Harbhajan Singh made guest appearances in movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) and Bhajji in Problem (2013). He also played a full-fledged role in a multilingual Friendship (2021).