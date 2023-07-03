Harbhajan Singh Birthday: Did You Know How World Cup-Winning Cricketer Got The Name Bhajji?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HARBHAJAN SINGH: One of the finest spinners ever to represent Team India, Harbhajan Singh was born on this day in Jalandhar, Punjab, in 1980. A fierce competitor and an immensely talented player, Harbhajan changed the Indian cricket team’s approach towards Test cricket by not only his stellar performances but also by the intensity and passion on the field.

With 417 scalps to his name, he is India’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Harbhajan made his international debut against Australia in March 1998. Harbhajan, along with Anil Kumble, formed a lethal duo as they registered a combined tally of 366 wickets in 34 Test matches.

What’s in a name

The story goes that Harbhajan Singh’s nickname Bhajji was coined by former India wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia. Wicketkeepers like the chatter on the field and often encourage bowlers with some pep talk. Mongia was no different but there was a slight problem. He found the name Harbhajan too long. So out came the moniker Bhajji.

As Harbahajan Singh celebrates his 43rd birthday today, it is time to take a look at some interesting facts on him.