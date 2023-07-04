'I am so Overwhelmed': India Legend Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Personal Letter on Birthday

Legendary India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has expressed his gratitude after receiving a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this birthday.

Harbhajan, widely regarded as on of the finest spinners to have played international cricket, turned 43 on July 3rd.

“It is my pleasure to extend my heartiest greetings on your birthday. May the auspiciousness and happiness of the occasion manifest each and every day for years to come. May the day usher in peace, good health and happiness for you," PM Modi wrote in the letter addressed to Harbhajan.

“May you continue to utilise our rich and diverse experience in public life to further the efforts towards nation building," he added.

Harbhajan, a Rajya Sabha MP, thanked PM Modi for his wishes.

“Thank you honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for your kind wishes on my birthday. I am so overwhelmed and deeply express my heartfelt gratitude for your constant enlightenment, dedication and commitment towards our nation. Jai Hind," the former India cricketer wrote on Twitter.

Harbhajan played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India before calling time on his international career. He took a combined 711 wickets across formats.

He has also part of India’s world cup winning squads in 2007 (World T20) and 2011 (ODI World Cup).

In an earlier tweet, Harbhajan had shared his five top Test cricketers in which he included Nathan lyon, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes.

Bhajji, as he’s fondly called, is remembered for his memorable performance against Australia in 2001 Test series at home that culminated in an Indian win.

He also tasted success in IPL winning four titles while representing Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings,