'Hardik Made it Clear to Go After Their Main Bowler Piyush Chawla': Abhinav Manohar After Blistering Knock vs MI

Gujarat Titans young batter Abhinav Manohar opened up on his blistering 21-ball 42-run knock against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Manohar has been assigned the role of playing big shots in the second half of the innings by Gujarat Titans. The 28-year-old loved up to the expectations on Sunday as he slammed the Mumbai Indians bowlers all around the park during his destructive knock which shifted the momentum in Gujarat Titans’ favour as they posted 207/6 on the scoreboard.

Manohar came out to bat in the 13th over and he didn’t take much time to get set and he started attacking the bowlers on his will as his counter-attacking approach helped Miller to take his time.

Live Score Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

The 28-year-old revealed the message head coach Ashish Nehra shared with him in the strategic time-out.

“I went in when a few wickets fell, we had the timeout. Ashu pa came in and told me to carry the game for three overs, if it’s in your zone hit it, if not knock it around for singles, we can make up the runs in the end because we have the firepower to do that. That’s what me and Miller spoke about and it paid off. There was an effort to actually to get more runs in the middle overs. " Manohar told broadcasters after Gujarat Titans’ innings.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

The Gujarat Titans batter also shared that Hardik Pandya told the batters to go after Mumbai Indians strike bowlers like Piyush Chawla to put the pressure back on them.

“In our meeting, Hardik made it very clear that if we go after their main bowlers, which was Piyush Chawla, then we can get more runs on the board and then the rest of the bowlers will be under pressure. That’s what we tried to do and it worked," he said.

Meanwhile, Manohar was confident that the Titans bowlers will defend the 208-run target but said that the first 6 overs are going to be crucial.

“I think tonight’s gonna go our way, hopefully our bowlers do the job. First six overs is very important because the new ball is going to do something. I’m sure our bowlers will do it," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here