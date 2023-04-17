Hardik Pandya Becomes Just Second Indian Player To Reach Massive Milestone in IPL

Hardik Pandya might have ended on the losing side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 23, against Rajasthan Royals, but the Gujarat Titans skipper did manage to set an incredible feat on Sunday night. He became just the second Indian all-rounder to register 2000-plus runs and scalp 50 or more wickets in the history of IPL.

Hardik Pandya achieved this sensational feat during the eighth over of the Gujarat Titans innings. With 16 runs needed to breach the 2000-run mark in IPL, the Gujarat Titans captain came down to bat in the fifth over of the contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pandya reached the 2000-run mark after successfully dealing with Ravichandran Ashwin’s carom ball.

After playing 111 IPL matches, Hardik Pandya has 2012 runs and 51 wickets under his belt. Previously, Shane Watson, Andre Russell, Ravindra Jadeja, Kieron Pollard and Jacques Kallis had managed to reach the major milestone of scoring 2000 runs and picking up 50 wickets in IPL history.

Hardik Pandya had made his IPL debut in 2015. In his debut IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder had walloped a six off just the second delivery he faced. After donning the Mumbai Indians in seven seasons, Pandya joined Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2022 edition. He led the Gujarat Titans side in their maiden IPL season and Pandya could not have asked for a better start to his stint as the captain of a franchise. Gujarat Titans, under Pandya’s able leadership, were crowned IPL champions last year.

Hardik Pandya has so far claimed 49 runs and one wicket after playing four matches in IPL 2023. His 19-ball 28 helped Gujarat Titans in reaching a formidable total of 177 against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals yesterday. He had picked up the wicket of Rajasthan Royals’ opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. Gujarat Titans, however, had to endure a three-wicket defeat at the hands of Sanju Samson’s men.

After playing five matches in this season’s IPL, Gujarat Titans now find themselves at the third spot in the standings. With three wins to their name, the Hardik Pandya-led side have till now bagged six points. In their next assignment, the defending IPL champions will be up against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, April 22.

