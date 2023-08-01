Hardik Pandya Gives Befitting Reply to West Indies Legend's 'You Don't Want to be That Captain' Remark

Hardik Pandya came out to captain the Indian team yet again in the third ODI against West Indies, which came as a shock to many Indian fans. With the series level at 1-1, many had expected Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to return to the playing XI after the duo were rested for the 2nd ODI although the decision seemed to fire back as India lost the match by six wickets.

However, Pandya took everyone by surprise as he came out at the toss as India’s designated captain with Samuel Badree guessing correctly that Rohit was rested. However, the West Indies legend made a subsequent remark which seemingly irked Hardik and the India captain fired back with a fitting reply.

Badree asked Pandya about India’s combination and the Indian stand-in captain confirmed that Rohit rested himself and Virat was rested as well, while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat came into the playing XI, replacing Axar Patel and Umran Malik.

The 29-year-old had lost the toss although Shai Hope invited India to bat first and Pandya added that he was hoping to bat indeed. The Windies legend subsequently reminded the star all-rounder that no Indian captain had lost an ODI series to West Indies in more than a decade, since 2006 to be precise.

“India have won 12 straight bilateral ODI series vs West Indies. You don’t want to be that captain to break the trend, right?" quizzed Badree, but Pandya came up with a ‘unique’ reply.

“It’s okay. I like to be unique," replied Hardik.

“Two changes for us. Ruturaj comes in place of Umran and Unadkat comes in place of Axar. Going to the decider the boys are pumped up and looking forward to the game. Looks good (the surface), I don’t think much will change, batting first gives a good opportunity for us to set a good total," he added before his fiery reply to Badree.

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill gave India a blockbuster start as the opening pair stitched together a 143-run stand with both youngsters smashing a fifty.

Kishan scored 77 runs in 64 balls, whereas Shubman missed out on a well-deserved hundred as he was dismissed on 85 by Gudakesh Motie.

Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to impress on the rare opportunity to bat at number 3 as he could only score 8 runs, whereas Sanju Samson also scored a fifty.