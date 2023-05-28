'Hardik Pandya Got That Midas Touch You Need to be an Outstanding White-ball Captain': Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan hailed flamboyant all-rounder Hardk Pandya for his leadership ability and said he has all the right credentials to lead India in white-ball cricket. Hardik led Gujarat Titans to IPL triumph on his debut season as captain in 2022 and has impressed many once again by leading them to the final in 2023 edition.

Hardik currently has a win percentage of more than 70 in the IPL, which is even better than the legendary CSK skipper MS Dhoni. While Hardik has been leading Indian team in T20Is after last year’s T20 World Cup, however, the BCCI has not announced him as the permanent T20I skipper.

Vaughan said that Hardik has that Midas touch to become an outstanding white-ball captain, tipping the all-rounder to become the India skipper in shorter formats of the game in the future.

“Hardik Pandya is going to captain India. I can convince all of you listening to this, that he is going to captain India. I don’t know when it is going to be. He will captain India in white-ball cricket," Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

The Englishman said that Hardk made smart decisions while baking the field and bowling changes.

“He has got calmness, he has got the game. I’m worried about his injury to his back, but he has just got that persona right in the middle. You can see his body language. The way he maneuvers his field calmly. The way he makes his bowling changes. Yes, he has got two outstanding spinners and Mohammed Shami, who has been the best seamer in the tournament. You need bowlers as a captain.

He has got that midas touch you need to be an outstanding white-ball captain," he added.

During Sunday’s IPL 2023 final, MS Dhoni-led CSK will have a chance to equal the historic number (five) of titles with Mumbai Indians while Hardik’s Titans, who surprised everyone by emerging as champions in their debut season, will be keen to make it two in two.