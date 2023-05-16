'If he Isn't Firing at Number Three...': Former India Allrounder Raises Concerns Over Hardik Pandya's Form in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans might have secured their spot in the playoffs in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) but the team management will be wary of skipper Hardik Pandya’s below par performances so far.

With 289 runs from 12 games, Pandya currently has an average of 28.90 in IPL 2023.

In the bowling department, his performance has not been noteworthy either. The India allrounder has managed to scalp three wickets in this IPL season so far.

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan has shared his thoughts on Pandya’s poor show with the bat in.

Also Read: Jofra Archer Ruled Out of The Ashes 2023 Due to Elbow Injury

Pathan felt that the move to promote Pandya up in the batting order has simply backfired.

“Gujarat Titans are facing a batting conundrum at number 3. Hardik hasn’t been the one to live up to the expectations with the bat this year. But if he isn’t firing at number three, it will be tough for the team management to figure out whom to send on this position," Pathan told Star Sports ahead of Gujarat’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

Pandya, once again, had a dismal outing with the bat on Monday. The Gujarat skipper was dismissed for just eight runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Also Read: Gavaskar Gets Teary-eyed as he Makes a ‘Dhoni Wish’ – WATCH

While facing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pandya decided to slice a full-length delivery for a boundary but a mistimed effort resulted in Gujarat’s skipper’s dismissal in the 16th over of the innings.

Gujarat, thanks to Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan’s super batting, managed to reach a formidable total of 188 against Hyderabad.

While Gill notched up his maiden IPL century yesterday, Sudarshan played a commendable knock of 47 off 36 balls.

Gill slammed 13 boundaries and a solitary six to breach the three-digit mark.

Apart from Gill and Sudarshan, not a single Gujarat player could reach the two-digit mark during the clash against Hyderabad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar excelled in the bowling department by recording a five-wicket haul against the defending IPL champions.

top videos

The target of 189, eventually, proved too hot to handle for Hyderabad as they could only reach 154.

Pacers Mohammad Shami and Mohit Sharma picked up four wickets each to earn a comfortable 34-run victory for Gujarat. The emphatic triumph helped the IPL 2022 winners in securing a top-two finish this time.