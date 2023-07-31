Light of Our Lives: Hardik Pandya's Birthday Post for Son Agastya is Pure Love

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya dropped a heartwarming video on Instagram on his son Agastya’s third birthday on July 30. Pandya is currently away from his family, accompanying the Indian team in a limited-over tour in West Indies. But keeping aside his professional life, Pandya made sure of wishing his son on the special day. The cricketer and his wife Natasha Stankovic welcomed Agastya in 2020. A number of adorable moments of the father-son duo were clubbed in Pandya’s Instagram post, with the caption reading, “Happy birthday to the light of our lives. We love you so much, son.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

The video opens to show Hardik Pandya adorably holding Agastya in his lap. In the next clip, Agastya was seen playing the drums with his father, while a number of photos from their vacation diary were also there. In some of the frames, Pandya and Agastya could be spotted twinning in the same outfit. It truly underlines the great bonding between the father-son duo.

Among others, Hardik Pandya’s elder brother Krunal marked his presence in the comment section, reacting to the post with some red heart emojis. Fans found the bond between Pandya and Agastya “cute.” They also poured heartfelt wishes for the birthday boy.

Hardik Pandya served the role of an interim captain when designated skipper Rohit Sharma was rested in the second ODI against West Indies. Pandya failed to lead the young unit to victory as India suffered a six-wicket defeat in the match. Batting first, the Men in Blue could produce a paltry total of 181 runs, losing all wickets in 40.5 overs.

Pandya looked quite pale with the bat and managed 7 runs off 14 balls. The only notable score came from opener Ishan Kishan, who registered his second-consecutive half-century, scoring 55 runs. In response, composed knocks from captain Shai Hope (63 runs off 80 balls) and Keacy Carty 48 runs off 65 balls) got the job done for West Indies.

The third ODI, which will decide the fate of the series, will be held on August 1. After the ODI series, Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian squad in a five-match T20I series against the Islander nation.