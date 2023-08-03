'Food, Laughter And Some More': Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan Chill Out Ahead of T20I Series

India allrounder Hardik Pandya was spotted partying with his teammates Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill after starring in the series decided third ODI of a three-match series against West Indies.

The trio scored a half-century each, spearheading India to a 200-run win as they clinched the series 2-1.

Ahead of the T20Is, Pandya shared a few pictures in which they can be seen having

The cricketers can be seen in smiles as they chatted at a dinner table dressed in trendy outfits.

“Food. Laughter. And some more," Pandya wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

The three will be back in action from Thursday with the first T20I set to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium.

India decided to rest Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the second and third ODIs of the bilateral series against the West Indies. Pandya led the team in the two games.

In the ODI series opener, Ishan led India’s batting effort, scoring an attacking 52 with the help of seven fours and a six. His innings proved to be crucial since the pitch was offering a lot of turn to the spinners.

India won by five wickets to take 1-0 lead in the series. Ishan struck a second straight fifty in the second match but couldn’t prevent India’s defeat as West Indies drew level.

A stung India went on to secure the series with a massive 200-run win against the West Indies in the deciding match. It marked India’s 13th consecutive bilateral ODI series victory against them.

Pandya called out the West Indies cricket board over poor arrangements for his squad, following India’s victory in the third ODI.

In the post-game media interaction, he claimed the preparations could have been better. He felt that it was time that West Indies Cricket took note of the situation.