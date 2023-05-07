Hardik vs Krunal: 'Our Father Would Have Been Proud', Pandya Brothers on Playing as Captains Against Each Other

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya became the first brother duo to play against each other as captains in the Indian Premier League. The two players led their respective franchises in the mega IPL 2023 clash between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Gints at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Krunal has been named Lucknow’s captain after flamboyant KL Rahul was ruled out of the remainder of the season after he sustained a thigh injury during fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Krunal, who was Rahul’s deputy, took over the charge of the side.

Meanwhile, elder brother Krunal won the toss and elected to bowl against the defending champions.

“It’s a dream come true for us, leading our respective sides," Krunal said at the toss.

Hardik said that it’s a big day for the family and their father would have been proud watching the two brothers playing as captains in IPL.

“It’s an emotional day, our father would have been proud. This is something happening for the first time, so our family is proud. One Pandya will definitely win today.

The two brothers also hugged each other and had a small chat before the big-ticket clash.

Meanwhile, the two teams made some crucial changes in their side for the clash as Quinton de Kock came in for Naveen-Ul-Haq in LSG playing XI while Alzarri Joseph replaced Joshua Little in the GT line-up.

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

Subs: Ayush Badoni, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Subs: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav.

