Watch: Hardik Pandya Introduces His 'Squad' on Instagram

Hardik Pandya continues to show his leadership skills in the ongoing IPL 2023. Under him, Gujarat Titans have occupied the top spot on the table.

But Pandya’s brilliance isn’t just limited to the field.

The allrounder has now taken the internet by storm with his stunning dance moves. In a video shared by him, the star India cricketer can be seen breaking into a dance along with his wife Natasa Stankovic and brother Krunal Pandya.

“SQUAD,” Hardik wrote on Instagram while sharing a clip of this performance. The footage soon went viral accumulating more than 2.8 million views.

Appreciating Hardik’s performance, a fan commented, “So cute.”

Another person cheekily wrote, “Nothing just Hardik bhai watching Mahi bhai lifting IPL 2023 Trophy.”

“Now that is some swag,” replied another Instagram user.

This person reacted to the post by commenting, “So beautiful.”

Coming back to IPL, Pandya and his brother Krunal achieved a remarkable feat in the 16th edition of the tournament.

Hardik and Krunal became the first pair of brothers to take part in an IPL game as captains. Pandya brothers locked horns during the match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

Following the landmark IPL fixture, Hardik shared a heart-warming post on Twitter.

“Just two young boys from Baroda who never gave up on their dreams,” Hardik wrote while sharing a picture of himself along with Krunal.

Just two young boys from Baroda who never gave up on their dreams ✨❤️ @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/VkescaxBcn— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 7, 2023

Batting first, GT posted a mammoth total of 227 against LSG. Opening batter Shubman Gill emerged as his side’s highest scorer in the encounter with a fine knock of unbeaten 94. Lucknow, in response, could only manage to reach 171.

With eight wins so far, Gujarat have collected 16 points in IPL 2023. Meanwhile, Lucknow find themselves at the fourth spot in the IPL 2023 standings. They will now be desperate to clinch a victory in their next game. They have been without a win in their last three matches.