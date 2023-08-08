Hardik Pandya Misses Support From Coach Rahul Dravid, Reckons Parthiv Patel

After pocketing the Test and ODI series against West Indies, Team India was expected to have an upper hand in the T20Is as well. However, things have been far from expectation as Hardik Pandya-led side suffered back-to-back defeats and currently reeling 0-2 in the 5-match series. The visitors find themselves in a do-or-die spot as they face the confident Windies in the third encounter in Guyana on Tuesday.

The two losses on the trot have only exposed India’s fragile batting unit, which doesn’t have the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but have also put the Indian team management under the scanner. Former Indian Wicketkeeper, Parthiv Patel feels that head coach Rahul Dravid doesn’t back Pandya the way Ashish Nehra has been doing in the Indian Premier League, in the Gujarat Titans camp.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Parthiv underlined a couple of recent errors in Hardik’s captaincy and explained the latter’s leadership in the Indian jersey isn’t as effective as his IPL stint in the last two seasons.

“There have been a couple of instances about Hardik Pandya’s captaincy which have been glaring mistakes. The first was giving that over to Axar Patel in the first game when Nicholas Pooran had come out to bat. And today, this one. Hardik Pandya the captain has been brilliant with GT but at Gujarat Titans, he had the support of Ashish Nehra,” said Parthiv.

“But is Rahul Dravid that proactive coach or person which we are looking for in the T20 format? I don’t think so. In my mind, we need someone who is proactive. Hardik Pandya has that spark but he needs that support, which to me Rahul Dravid doesn’t provide,” he added.

Parthiv further highlighted Pandya’s decision of bowling Mukesh Kumar in the 18th over instead of letting Chahal complete his spell 4-over spell.

“See, a T20 format is usually something which changes around in one moment of the game. One decision here and there, which in this case was Hardik Pandya not giving that over to Chahal. He did not finish his quota of 4 overs, so to me, that was something which changed the game in the favour of West Indies,” added the former keeper-batter.