Hardik Pandya All Set For Paskistan In Asia Cup Opener, Shares Photos From Practice Session

Hardik Pandya looks all set to take the field in India’s Asia Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan. The Indian unit has already reached Sri Lanka, with the match slated to be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 2. On the eve of the blockbuster clash, the Indian players spent some time in the nets. Pandya shared some glimpses of Team India’s final practice session on social media. In those photographs, the all-rounder could be seen grinding on his skills in every department. Pandya has been a key component of India’s limited-overs setup for quite some time now. His form will be crucial in the Men in Blue’s chances in the continental tournament.

It was in the 2022 T20 World Cup that India last faced off against Pakistan in Melbourne. While Virat Kohli’s heroic 82-run knock got the job done, Hardik Pandya also deserves much credit for the thrilling win. The Indian top order faced a massive collapse on that day. Kohli was looking for someone who could hold the wicket at the other end.

That’s when Pandya arrived at the crease and joined hands with Kohli. The duo stitched an innings-reviving partnership of 113 runs that built the foundation for a successful chase. However, Pandya could not survive till the end as a poor shot in the last over put an end to his gritty innings. He left for the hut after contributing 40 runs to the score sheet.

Since then, the Indian side has witnessed several modifications. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Pandya has been given the opportunity to lead the side on a number of occasions in the white ball format. His latest captaincy assignment came last month when a young unit travelled to the West Indies to play a five-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series. The away series ended on a disappointing note as India lost it 3-2. India did win the ODI series against West Indies 2-1.

Before going into the Asia Cup tournament opener, Hardik Pandya was featured in an interview with Star Sports and spoke about the challenges of an India-Pakistan game. According to the star all-rounder, it is such a match that tests the “character and personality” of each player. “You can see how deep waters you can swim. All these factors excite me a lot,” Pandya said. He also said that the team making calculative decisions will have more chance to prevail in the clash.