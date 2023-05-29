'Unfortunately, the Match...': Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya Reacts After IPL 2023 Final Pushed Into Reserve Day

The IPL 2023 final will be held today, the reserved day, after the match could not be held on Sunday due to relentless rains. The day was a complete washout with delaying the opening ceremony which wasn’t held due to rain and then began a long, unending wait for the weather to clear which ultimately didn’t happen and minutes before the clock struck 11 in the night, came the announcement that the contest will now be held on Monday.

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings are scheduled to face defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight.

GT captain Hardik Pandya is hoping for a ‘full house’.

“Unfortunately, the match could not take place today but look forward to a full house tomorrow (Monday). See you then!" Pandya tweeted.

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar thanked the organisers for rescheduling the final and thanked the fans for making it to the venue despite the inclement weather.

“Good move by BCCI and IPL to move the Final to a reserve day ensuring the possibility of a full 20-20 game tomorrow. Only #yellove to all the fans who braved the weather to make it to the stadium. Go home safe, see you later tonight! #whistlepodu," Chahar tweeted.

The IPL has announced that the fans will be able to enter the venue using their existing physical tickets on Monday as well.

“Fans who had their tickets for the TATA IPL Final on May 28th will now be able to enter the stadium with their existing physical tickets on May 29th.The BCCI would like to thank the fans present tonight for their patience and support," the IPL said in a statement.

GT topped the league stage to become the first team to advance for the playoffs but lost to CSK in the first qualifier. GT then defeated Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier to make it to the final.