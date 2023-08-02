'From Travelling to Managing a lot of Things': Hardik Pandya Slams CWI For Not Making ‘Basic Arrangements’ for India

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya criticised Cricket West Indies (CWI) for mismanagement off the field and asked them for some basic necessities to be taken care of. Hardik was not impressed with the travel plans and other management in the three-match ODI series. Hardik led the Indian team in the last two ODIs as the visitors managed to clinch the series 2-1 with a massive 200-run win in the decider on Tuesday.

Pandya said that the team doesn’t ask for any luxury but wants the CWI to take care of basic necessities on their next tour.

“This was one of the nicest grounds we have played. Things can be better when we come to West Indies next time. From travelling to managing a lot of things. Last year also, some hiccups happened. I think it’s time for West Indies Cricket to take note of it and make sure that when a team travels… We don’t ask for luxury but we need some basic necessities taken care of. Other than that, really enjoyed coming here and playing some good cricket," Hardik Pandya said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Pandya returned to form and scored an unbeaten 70-run knock to help India scored 351/5. He led the team from the front and smashed 4 fours and 5 sixes. He also managed his resources well while fielding as India bundled out West Indies for just 151 as India won the match by 200 runs to win the series 2-1.

Hardik further said he loves playing the pressure games when something is on lien as he was happy with the Indian players who showed character in the absence of senior starts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“It’s a special win. To be honest, I look forward to these kinds of games as a captain where there is something on the line. This was more than an international game. We knew what was at stake and there would be a lot of disappointment if we lost. The boys showed great character. They enjoyed it as well, in pressure situations it’s important to enjoy it as well. You don’t become a hero without handling pressure," Hardik said.