Team India Players Felicitated During Dinner With Indian High Commissioner in Guyana Ahead of 2nd T20I

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 21:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian players had a dinner with Indian High Commissioner of Guyana ahead of the 2nd T20I (BCCI Twitter)

Ahead of the second T20I, players from India and West Indies were invited for a dinner at the house of Indian high commissioner of Guyana and were felicitated there

Having suffered a narrow 4-run defeat in the T20I series opener, the Hardik Pandya-led young-look Indian team will be eyeing revenge in the second T20I between the two teams which will be played at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana on Sunday, August 6.

The Indian players travelled to Guyana ahead of the second T20I and before the rivalry unfolded on the pitch players from India and West Indies were invited for a dinner at the house of the Indian high commissioner in Guyana, Dr K. J. Srinivasa.

The official handle of BCCI shared some images of the Indian contingent and the players from both teams were also felicitated by the Indian high commissioner.

“Dr K. J. Srinivasa - High Commissioner of India - hosted #TeamIndia at the Indian High Commission in Guyana ahead of the second T20I," read the tweet from BCCI.

In the images, the Indian high commissioner in Guyana can be seen having a gala time with Indian coach Rahul Dravid, and players such as captain Hardik and vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav among others.

The night out for the Men in Blue would have been a good break from cricket before they gear up for business in the second T20I. Rovman Powell’s side dished out a clinical display in the series opener as they defeated India by restricting them to 145/9 having scored 149/6 themselves after batting first.

With four matches still to be played, there’s plenty of time for the Men in Blue to turn around the series as Hardik and Co. are looking to utilise their time in the Caribbean as preparation for the next T20 World Cup in 2024.

