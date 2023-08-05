Team India Players Felicitated During Dinner With Indian High Commissioner in Guyana Ahead of 2nd T20I

Having suffered a narrow 4-run defeat in the T20I series opener, the Hardik Pandya-led young-look Indian team will be eyeing revenge in the second T20I between the two teams which will be played at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana on Sunday, August 6.

The Indian players travelled to Guyana ahead of the second T20I and before the rivalry unfolded on the pitch players from India and West Indies were invited for a dinner at the house of the Indian high commissioner in Guyana, Dr K. J. Srinivasa.

The official handle of BCCI shared some images of the Indian contingent and the players from both teams were also felicitated by the Indian high commissioner.

ALSO READ| ODI World Cup Schedule: Security Concerns Raised With ICC for Pakistan vs England Clash in Kolkata on November 12

“Dr K. J. Srinivasa - High Commissioner of India - hosted #TeamIndia at the Indian High Commission in Guyana ahead of the second T20I," read the tweet from BCCI.

In the images, the Indian high commissioner in Guyana can be seen having a gala time with Indian coach Rahul Dravid, and players such as captain Hardik and vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav among others.

📸 Dr K. J. Srinivasa - High Commissioner of India - hosted #TeamIndia at the Indian High Commission in Guyana ahead of the second T20I. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/iDFrrNJg4w— BCCI (@BCCI) August 5, 2023

The night out for the Men in Blue would have been a good break from cricket before they gear up for business in the second T20I. Rovman Powell’s side dished out a clinical display in the series opener as they defeated India by restricting them to 145/9 having scored 149/6 themselves after batting first.

ALSO READ| ‘Cut Him Some Slack, He’s Going to Have a Terrific World Cup’: Shubman Gill Gets KKR Coach’s Backing

With four matches still to be played, there’s plenty of time for the Men in Blue to turn around the series as Hardik and Co. are looking to utilise their time in the Caribbean as preparation for the next T20 World Cup in 2024.