Hardik Pandya to Suryakumar Yadav, Indian Players Eye Milestones Aplenty in T20I Series Against West Indies

After a historic 200-run win over West Indies in the 3rd ODI, which was India’s highest-ever win by runs on away soil, the Men in Blue will lock horns with the Windies in the first T20I of the five-match series on August 3. A young look Indian team, led by Hardik Pandya will hope to continue the winning momentum after winning the Test series 1-0 and the ODI series 2-1.

While young Tilak Varma will be hoping to make an impact by getting the opportunity to shine on his debut, some of the regulars such as Pandya, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav will also be looking to surpass numerous milestones in the series opener.

Starting with the captain, Pandya, the star all-rounder needs two more wickets to complete 150 wickets in T20 cricket. He is also on the cusp of becoming only the second player to complete a tally of more than 4000 runs and 150 T20 wickets.

Up next his deputy, Suryakumar, the number 1 ranked T20I batter needs 325 runs to go past the 2000-run mark in T20 cricket. While it will be impossible for SKY to score 325 all in one game, but with five games in the series, he will have plenty of time to join the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and others on this illustrious list.

Samson smashed a fifty in the third and the middle-order batter will look to continue his rich vein of form as he too needs just 21 runs to surpass the 6000-run mark in the shortest format.

Arshdeep Singh who will be making his much-awaited return in Indian colours after playing county cricket will have his eyes set on picking up wickets, and the young pacer needs just 9 more scalps to go past the 50-wicket mark in the shortest format. He will become the fifth Indian pacer to have a half-century of dismissals.

Yuzvendra Chahal is also on the cusp of writing his name in the history books, Chahal needs to pick up 9 wickets and he will become the first Indian men’s bowler to take 100 wickets in T20I matches, second only Indian after Deepti Sharma.

The first T20I will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday.