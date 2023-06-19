Hardik Pandya Agrees to Pay Rs 5 Lakh to Get His Shoes Back, Watch Unseen Video From His Wedding

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been in the headlines for all the good reasons off late and yet another video featuring the maverick player has gone viral on the social media platform Twitter.

Pandya has been married to Serbian model Natasha Stankovic since 2020 and have a son together. The pair decided to renew their marital vows in a grand manner in 2023 in a festive manner.

ALSO READ| Ashes 2023 Day 3 Highlights: Play Abandoned Due to Rain, England 28/2; Lead Australia by 35 Runs

In a video clip from the event, Pandya is seen in a funny exchange with sister-in-law Phankuri, in line with the old marriage tradition of ‘Jhuta Churai’ in which the sister-in-law steals the shoes of the groom in a playful manner and asks for money or gifts in return.

Ameeri ho to aisi ho. Hardik Pandya jitna ameer hona hai life me pic.twitter.com/qyHvfkxFWq— CS Rishabh (Professor) (@ProfesorSahab) June 18, 2023

In the video, Phakuri is seen asking for one lakh rupees to return Pandya’s shoe and the Indian all-rounder says he will give her five lakhs in a jovial exchange.

He then proceeds to ask someone in the crowd to transfer the amount to Phankuri’s bank account.

Following this, Phankuri is seen joking that she wouldn’t return the shoes until the transfer is through.

Pandya captained the Gujarat Titans to the finals of the 2023 edition of the IPL, which Chennai Super Kings ultimately won in a thrilling fashion.

Pandya has had a brilliant run at the head of the Gujarat-based franchise as he led the side to the title in their first season in the competition, before reaching the finals for the second time in their two-year stint in the cash-rich league tournament.

Pandya did not play for India in the recently concluded World Test Championship final, which India lost to Australia. This was India’s second straight loss in the WTC final, following their defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the finals of the previous cycle.

Pandya will be part of the Indian team that is set to take on the West Indies in the month of July. India will play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is in the series.