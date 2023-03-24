'From Dreaming Together to Living the Dream': Hardik Pandya Wishes 'Bhai' Krunal Pandya

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya came up with a heart-warming post to mark the 32nd birthday of his brother Krunal. Posting photos with the birthday boy, Hardik wrote a long post talking about the feeling of living a dream that they saw together.

Pandya brothers are captured along with their parents in these priceless frames.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqKFvI6ooi6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

From dreaming together to living the dream. Bhai, I wouldn’t have anyone else by my side on this journey called life. We’ve laughed, cried, celebrated, danced and gone through our ups and downs knowing that anything and everything is possible as long as we have each other. pic.twitter.com/1TF77lHOgn— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 24, 2023

The post went viral in no time as cricket fans expressed their love and adoration for both Hardik Pandya and Krunal.

One person lauded the bonding of the Pandya brothers and commented, “The words that you have expressed are from the core of the heart. Its vibe comes from a spiritual mind. You guys are so blessed and lucky. I wish you more success in the near future, and wishing Krunal Pandya a happy birthday. Next world cup will be conquered by our brothers.”

The words that you have expressed are from core heart..its vive that comes from spritual mind.. you guys are so blessed and lucky I wish you many more success in near future and wishing him Happy Birthday. 🎂🎈+ Next world cup will be conquered by our brother @Harry ☺️— Deepak Joshi (@JocDeepu) March 24, 2023

Another fan branded Hardik and Krunal Pandya as “inspirations.”

You guys are an inspiration ❤️— The Accountant (@WhoMrjoy) March 24, 2023

A certain Twitter user walked down memory lane and wrote, “Those days were awesome when both of you played for Mumbai Indians. It will always be in our heart.”

You both playing for MI were awesome days Hardik. Will always be in our heart— avinash avi (@avinashpeta) March 24, 2023

This person wished Krunal Pandya success ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. “Happy birthday Krunal bhai, best wishes for the IPL. And always thankful for the 2017 final Krunal Pandya,” the tweet read.

Happy birthday krunal bhai, best wishes for this ipl.And always Thankfull for the 2017 final @krunalpandya24 ❤️ ❤️ — Rohit Gurunath Sharma (@44thCenturyWhen) March 24, 2023

In his next assignment, Krunal Pandya will be seen donning the Lucknow Super Giants jersey in the upcoming edition of the IPL. Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, will now be aiming to defend the prestigious IPL title this time.

Gujarat Titans, under the leadership of Hardik, won their maiden IPL trophy last year. Notably, the Gujarat-based franchise made their maiden IPL appearance in 2022.

