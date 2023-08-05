Watch: Haris Rauf Sends Off-stump Cartwheeling During The Hundred

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf produced a peach of a delivery to dismiss Southern Brave’s George Garton during a Men’s The Hundred 2023 match on Friday.

Rauf, representing Welsh Fire in the competition, sent back Garton cheaply to the dressing room when he had scored just one at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The official Twitter handle of The Hundred even shared a clip of the impressive dismissal.

Garton’s dismissal took place on the 41st ball of Southern Brave’s innings. The English batter, while facing Rauf, looked completely baffled as the ball struck the off-stump sending it flying.

Garton was spotted swinging his bat in utter despair, after losing his wicket.

The footage went viral soon as fans began praising the fast bowler for his wonderful performance against the Southern Brave.

One Twitter user highlighted that both Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars have been playing well at The Hundred.

“The Lahore Qalandars duo on fire. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have arrived,” read the reply.

Having been quite impressed with Haris Rauf’s deliver, this person wrote, “Real fire.”

Welsh Fire won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Rauf produced a solid show, picking up three wickets in his 20 deliveries, allowing just 27 runs.

The Southern Brave suffered a batting collapse and were reeling at 76/8 before Chris Jordan came to their rescue. He produced a stunning knock of unbeaten 70 off 32 balls.

The allrounder slammed three fours and seven sixes during the assault, helping his team to a total of 147.

Despite Rauf’s commendable performance, the Welsh Fire batters were unable to secure a win. The Tom Abell-led side lost the game by just two runs.

Welsh Fire will face the Oval Invincibles next on August 6.