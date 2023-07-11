Harmanpreet Kaur Back in Top-10 of ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has regained her place in the top 10 of the latest ICC women’s T20I batting rankings following her stellar show in the opening T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh.

Kaur’s match-winning 54 not out off 35 balls while chasing 115 has lifted her four places to 10th position.

Tahlia McGrath still leads the way with 784 rating points, closely followed by teammate Beth Mooney (777). Smriti Mandhana (728), Sophie Devine (683) and Bates (677) complete the top five.

Deepti Sharma’s economical spell of 0 for 14 in the same game took her to No. 3 in the bowlers’ list with 733 rating points, further closing the gap with Nonkululeko Mlaba (746) and Sophie Ecclestone (788).

Among others, New Zealand star Suzie Bates, a formerly top-ranked batter, returned to the top five of the batting chart after advancing three places to reach fifth position following scores of 44 and 52 which helped her team take a winning 2-0 lead in their three-match series in Sri Lanka.

In the latest update, West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews, who was named player of the series’ for contributions with both bat and ball against Ireland, moved up five places to 17th among batters.

She had scores of 37, 50 and 48 while her eight wickets in the series have lifted her three places to seventh position among bowlers.

She has also attained a career-best 422 rating points in the all-rounders’ list but remains second, behind Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner with 435 rating points.

Matthews has been the top all-rounder in the past, having first attained No. 1 position in October 2017.

New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr is another all-rounder to prosper. She is up two places to 15th among batters after scores of 34 and 33 not out and up three places to 11th among bowlers after taking two wickets in the first match. She has also inched up one slot to third among all-rounders.

Other batters to gain in the T20I rankings are Danni Wyatt of England (up three places to 14th) and Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry (up six places to 25th).

In the bowling rankings, New Zealand pacer Lea Tuhuhu (up two places to sixth), New Zealand spinner Fran Jonas (up three places to 16th) and Sri Lanka’s left-arm seamer Udeshika Prabodhani (up eight places to 28th) have all progressed.

In ODI Player Rankings, Thai opener Natthakan Chantham has moved up seven places to 22nd after scores of 65 and 64 and captain Naruemol Chaiwi is up seven places to 36th.

Dutch seam bowler Iris Zwilling has moved up eight places to 41st after grabbing five wickets in two matches.