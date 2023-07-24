CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

'She is Not Bigger Than The Game': Legendary India Pacer Wants BCCI to Take Very Strict Action Against Harmanpreet Kaur

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 12:58 IST

New Delhi, India

India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur (Twitter Image)

Legendary India pacer Madan Lal was not impressed with Harmanpreet Kaur's behaviour and said she is not bigger than the game.

a1983 World Cup-winning star Madan Lal lashed out at India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur after her on-field antics during and after the third ODI against Bangladesh. Harmanpreet lashed out at the umpire when she got out during the series decider. She hit the stumps after getting LBW and argued with the umpire as she signalled that the ball hit the bat first. The match ended in a tie as the trophy was shared between the two teams.

The Indian skipper lashed out at umpires once again in the post-match presentation and called some of the umpiring decisions pathetic. She didn’t stop there as Harmanpreet took it to another level during the photo session with the trophy as the trophy ended in a draw. She called the umpires to join in as well during the photo session, indicating them to be part of the Bangladesh team. Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultan was not impressed with Harmanpreet’s action and asked her players to walk away from the session.

Legendary India pacer Madan Lal was not impressed with Harmanpreet’s behaviour and said she is not bigger than the game.

“Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action,” he tweeted.

Bangladesh captain Nigar refused to divulge what prompted her to walk out but did advise her Indian counterpart to show ‘better manners’.

“It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it," Nigar was quoted as saying during media interaction. “As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can’t tell you what happened, but it didn’t feel right to be there [for the photograph] with my team. It wasn’t the right environment. That’s why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect."

