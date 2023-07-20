'Harmanpreet Kaur, Thank You': IND Captain Corrects Presenter For Mistakenly Calling Her Jemimah in a Mic Drop Moment - WATCH

The Indian women’s cricket team registered an emphatic win over the Bangladeshi women’s team on Wednesday to level the three-match ODI series 1-1 at Dhaka.

The women in blue notched up a 108-run victory over the Bangla Tigresses thanks to an all-round performance from 22-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues, who starred with both the bat and the ball.

However, there was a momentary brain fade from the presenter post-match as he mistakenly addressed Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as Jemimah. And the Indian captain produced a mic drop moment as she corrected the presenter with a crisp reply as she stated, “Harmanpreet Kaur. Thank you", with a wry smile on her face.

The presenter apologised for the same as he said, ‘Harmapreet Kaur, beg your pardon."

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first as they put the Indian women to bat. The women in blue opened their innings with Smriti Mandha and Priya Punia, who scored 36 runs and 7 runs respectively before being scalped by Rabeya Khatun and Marufa Akter. Yasthika Bhatia was sent back to the pavilion following a run out for 15 runs.

Harmanpreet and Jemimah steered the Indians to a commanding position thanks to their half-ton knocks of 52 and 86 runs respectively.

Harleen Deol chipped in with a contribution of 25 as India finished their innings at 228 for the loss of 8 wickets in their stipulated 50 overs.

Jemimah followed up her sterling batting performance with a four-wicket haul with the ball as she wreaked havoc in the Bangladeshi middle order, dismissing Ritu Moni, skipper Nigar Sultana, Nahida Akter and Marufa Akter.

Devika Vaidhya scalped three wickets on the day seeing off Fargana Hoque, Rabeya Khatun and Sultana Khatun.

Meghna Singh, Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana got rid of a batter each as India wrapped Bangladesh up for a paltry 120 runs.

The third and final ODI of the series is slated to be played on the 22nd of July and will decide the fate of the series.