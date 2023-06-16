‘Skipper, Queen, Slay’: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Latest Photoshoot Turn Heads - WATCH

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has set the internet ablaze with glimpses of her latest photoshoot. In an Instagram video, dropped by Harmanpreet’s WPL franchise Mumbai Indians, the cricketer could be seen slaying in a black, crop blazer layered on a white top and matching trousers. Harmanpreet rounded off her look with a pair of cool aviator sunglasses. The Indian batter posed for the first few frames while sitting on the front seat of a vintage, black ambassador. Some other models also accompanied her in the subsequent clicks.

Revealing the uber-cool avatar of Harmanpreet, the Mumbai franchise wrote in the caption of the Instagram reel, “Skipper, Queen, Slay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

Harmanpreet Kaur’s style statement did not fail to grab eyeballs with fans terming her “the queen of Indian cricket.” The response from fans was quite overwhelming as the comment section got flooded with countless red heart emojis. Impressed by Harmanpreet’s new look, a fan branded the Mumbai Indians captain as a “stunning skipper.”

Harmanpreet’s rich captaincy experience had a significant impact on Mumbai Indians lifting the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) title. Apart from leading her side, Harmanpreet also dished out some commendable batting performances during the campaign. She struck a total of 281 runs in 10 appearances at a 40-plus batting average while notching up three half-centuries.

The Mumbai franchise signed Harmanpreet for a comparatively less value of Rs 1.80 crore at the first WPL auction and immediately assigned her the captaincy. Harmanpreet Kaur has recently added another feather to her crown by becoming the first Indian woman to find a place among Wisden’s Cricketers of the Year, shortlisted by the Wisden editor in a tradition which began in 1889. The other cricketers accompanying Harmanpreet on the five-player list included England’s Ben Foakes and Matthew Potts and New Zealand’s Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell.

Harmanpreet enjoyed remarkable form in 2022 while also achieving some exciting feats as the captain of the Indian women’s team. Under her leadership, India could register a 3-0 whitewash against England on English soil for the first time since 1999. Harmanpreet and Co also won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.