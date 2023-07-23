Harmanpreet Kaur Accused of Misbehaviour After Allegedly Asking Umpires to Join for Photoshoot: Report

India women cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur reportedly asked the on-field umpires to join the photo session with the trophy after their third ODI against Bangladesh ended in a tie.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Harmanpreet allegedly yelled “bring the umpires too" to which Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana took exception to and after speaking about it to the BCB officials, left the photoshoot along with the entire team.

With the third ODI ending in a tie, the three-match series ended 1-1 and the two teams shared the trophy.

Harmanpreet was not happy with the umpires and smashed stumps with her bat after being adjudged LBW in chase of 226. She later lashed out at the umpiring during the post-match presentation.

Bangladesh captain Nigar refused to divulge what prompted her to walk out but did advise her Indian counterpart to show ‘better manners’.

“It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it," Nigar was quoted as saying during media interaction. “As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can’t tell you what happened, but it didn’t feel right to be there [for the photograph] with my team. It wasn’t the right environment. That’s why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect."

“The umpires wouldn’t give her out if she wasn’t out. We had umpires from men’s international cricket, so they were good umpires. What are they [India] going to say about the caught or run-out dismissals [of which there were six excluding the Harmanpreet and Meghna wickets]? We have respected their decisions. The umpire’s decision is the final decision, whether I like it or not. Why didn’t we behave in that way [like the India players]?" she added.

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana defended Harmanpreet, claiming nothing was said against Bangladesh players.

“I don’t think (she said this). You have stated it. I don’t think she said anything towards the Bangladesh captain. From whatever I heard, think talked a bit about umpiring. I don’t think she said anything about them (the Bangladesh players)," Mandhana told reporters.

“We should not talk about things which did not happen during the match. In the post-match things were not on camera, that is something which happened after the post-match presentation, so let’s not talk about it," she added.